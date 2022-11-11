Even though the feeling may not be mutual, Eastern Washington’s football team considers Montana its rival.
That, in itself, should make for interesting viewing Saturday afternoon inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz bounced the Eagles from the playoffs last year after Eastern beat Montana during the regular season on national television. And even though the Eags (2-7) are having a bad season, you better believe they’ll will be fired up for their unofficial bowl game in Missoula.
Even back in 2014 when the Eagles were the class of the Big Sky Conference, with Vernon Adams at quarterback and Cooper Kupp at receiver, the Grizzlies had their full attention. Consider, if you will, a quote from Eastern defensive tackle Dylan Zylstra that year.
“I don’t know how the Griz feel about it, but I know this is the game we look forward to a lot of the year,” he said. “ ... It means something more for us.”
Eastern has little to play for except pride at this point. The Eagles lost by 32 points at Idaho last week and barely won at Cal Poly three weeks ago, 17-10. Yes, that’s the same Cal Poly team that looked like middle-schoolers against the Griz last weekend.
Montana needs to be mindful not to look past Eastern toward the Brawl of the Wild, which is just eight days away in Bozeman. If the Grizzlies start looking ahead, the Eagles are good enough that they can make them pay.
A lot of folks think Montana will earn a playoff berth simply by beating Eastern and playing Montana State close. But no one knows for certain. The best way for the Griz to assure themselves of a playoff berth is to beat both the Eagles and the Bobcats.
That’s easier said than done. You know the Cats are going to be highly motivated to beat Montana after the way the Grizzlies whipped them last year in Zootown.
Here’s the Missoulian staff’s picks for this week:
Eastern Washington (1-5, 2-7) at No. 16 Montana (3-3, 6-3), 1 p.m., KPAX-TV and ESPN+: The Grizzlies seemed to figure things out offensively with the return of veteran quarterback Lucas Johnson last weekend. On the other hand, Cal Poly’s defense was a wall of Jell-O in the snow. Eastern Washington’s defense is also a wall of Jell-O, so we’ll have to wait one more week to see if Montana’s offense is really back on track. Nevertheless, another boost of confidence Saturday sure can’t hurt for the Griz. Speltz: Montana 48, Eastern Washington 28. Gogola: UM 49, EWU 7. Semb: Montana 48, Eastern Washington 20.
No. 3 Montana State (6-0, 8-1) at Cal Poly (0-6, 1-8), 6 p.m., MTN Sports and ESPN+: It’s the Cats’ turn to whip the Mustangs. I’ve written it once and I’ll write it again: I never expected Cal Poly to be so bad in Year 3 under head coach Beau Baldwin. I mean, come on, he led Eastern Washington to a national championship in 2010. You know how many national titles the Griz and Cats have won in the last 20 years? Zippo. Speltz: Cats 55, Mustangs 12. Gogola: MSU 56, Cal Poly 14. Semb: Montana State 54, Cal Poly 10.
No. 2 Sacramento State (6-0, 9-0) at Portland State (3-3, 4-5) Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+: The Vikings zapped me two weeks ago when they won at Eastern Washington in a thriller, 38-35. Had I picked that one correctly, I’d be tied with Frank Gogola for top honors in the Missoulian sports writer football predictions race. Instead, I’m one behind, hoping maybe Gogola will stay with those Vikings this week, predicting a monster upset. Sac State has won nine games in a row, and even though the Hornets may be a little tired after pulling out a 33-30 win at Weber State last week, they’re not going to lose to Portland State. Speltz: Sac State 38, Portland State 24. Gogola: Sac State 42, PSU 24. Semb: Sac State 45, Portland State 21.
UC Davis (4-2, 5-4) at No. 15 Idaho (5-1, 6-3), 5 p.m., ESPN+: This is the best game in the Big Sky this week — at least on paper. The Aggies have won four in a row while the Vandals have established themselves as one of the best in the Big Sky. For me, the stat that weighs heavily is Idaho’s 4-0 record in its little home dome. It’s also worth noting the Vandals barely lost at Sacramento State two weeks ago, 31-28. This game is tough to predict but I’ll go with the home team to win on senior day. Speltz: Idaho 35, Davis 31. Gogola: Idaho 38, Davis 34. Semb: Idaho 34, UC Davis 31.
Idaho State (1-5, 1-8) at No. 7 Weber State (4-2, 7-3), 1 p.m., ESPN+: The Wildcats lost for the first time in five home games last week against powerhouse Sac State. No way they’re losing to the Bengals on senior day. Speltz: Weber State 42, Idaho State 10. Gogola: Weber 35, ISU 6. Semb: Weber State 42, Idaho State 10.
Northern Arizona (2-4, 3-6) at Northern Colorado (1-5, 2-7), noon, ESPN+: I have a soft spot in my heart for the Lumberjacks and former Griz head coach Robin Pflugrad, who serves as an assistant coach for NAU. His son serves as the offensive coordinator. Did any of you catch the Jacks’ offensive fireworks at home against Montana State last week? It appears they have a strong quarterback for the future in sophomore RJ Martinez, who lit up the Cats for 452 yards passing in a heartbreaking 41-38 loss. Speltz: Northern Arizona 35, Northern Colorado 28. Gogola: NAU 35, UNC 21. Semb: Northern Arizona 28, Northern Colorado 21.
