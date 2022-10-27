As it turned out, picking the Montana football team to pull the upset at Sacramento State last weekend wasn't a good idea for me.
Now I'm in last place in the Missoulian picks race. Riding in the caboose.
But there's good news. I'm only one game behind co-leaders Frank Gogola and Lucas Semb. And there's a lot of games left to be played.
Montana's ultimate goal is still within reach. That would be a national title.
It's utterly ridiculous to even suggest that though after the Grizzlies lost two in a row, right? Well think about it: Montana could just as easily have won at No. 2 Sacramento State last Saturday if quarterback Lucas Johnson didn't leave in the second quarter with a concussion.
Being so close to beating the Hornets, that's a positive. Beating fifth-ranked Weber State Saturday afternoon in Ogden, that would be even better.
Once again it's Johnson's availability that is key. If he's playing, I'm picking the 11th-ranked Grizzlies. If he's not playing, I'm going with a Weber State team that probably would have beaten Montana State last weekend if not for nightmarish special teams play.
The extra-hard part is selecting a winner Saturday in Ogden without knowing whether Johnson will play. It's like ordering off a Pakistani menu with knowing the language or what any of the food is like anyway.
You have to wonder: Does the recent ugliness with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa factor into some of these player concussion decisions now? He suffered a concussion in a Sunday game and then had another four days later in a Thursday night game. It was a terrible look for the NFL.
Was there any trickle-down effect for college and high school teams after that? Certainly the urge to err on the safe side has to be even stronger.
So it goes. The Missoulian's three sports writers must pick a winner for Saturday's Griz-Wildcats game without knowing who will play quarterback for the Grizzlies. It's like predicting the weather three weeks from now.
Good luck with that.
Here's the Missoulian staff's picks for this week:
No. 11 Montana (2-2, 5-2) at No. 5 Weber State (3-1, 6-1), 1 p.m., KPAX-TV and ESPN+: The Wildcats are too good to allow the Grizzlies to win at their place with a second-string quarterback. So, in essence, that's what I'm predicting: the Grizzlies will have to go with their backup quarterback, Kris Brown. If you watched the Wildcats' game at Montana State last week, you had to be impressed with the fact they still had a chance to win despite multiple special teams blunders. I'm predicting Weber will clean up the special teams this week and edge Montana at home. Maybe predicting the Griz will lose will actually do them some good. I predicted they'd win the last two weeks and we all know how that turned out. Speltz: Weber State 28, Montana 21. Gogola: Weber 28, Montana 27. Semb: Montana 27, Weber State 20.
No. 14 Idaho (4-0, 5-2) at No. 2 Sacramento State (4-0, 7-0): The Hornets have won seven in a row and the Vandals five in a row. Our Montana football beat writer, Lucas Semb, has watched those two teams on back-to-back weeks (versus the Griz) and he likes the Hornets to win Saturday. That, and the fact Sacramento State will be playing at home, is good enough for me. Speltz: Hornets 35, Vandals 31. Gogola: Idaho 35, Sac 34. Semb: Sacramento State 35, Idaho 33.
Portland State (1-3, 2-5) at Eastern Washington (1-3, 2-5): Even though the Eags have lost three of four conference games, I still see them as a much better team than Portland State. Plus Eastern built some momentum with a win at Cal Poly last week and the game is being played on the red turf in Cheney. Speltz: Eastern Washington 21, Portland State 14. Gogola: Portland State 21, EWU 17. Semb: Eastern Washington 31, Portland State 21.
Cal Poly (0-4, 1-6) at UC Davis (2-2, 3-4): The Aggies are tough on their home turf. They lost a 17-12 heartbreaker to Weber State in Davis back in late September and that has been their only home setback (2-1). No team in the Big Sky has enjoyed more offensive success the past two weeks that Davis. The Aggies scored 56 points in a home win over Northern Arizona two weeks ago and and 58 in a win at Northern Colorado last weekend. Speltz: Aggies 55, Mustangs 17. Gogola: Davis 42, Poly 17. Semb: UC Davis 38, Cal Poly 17
