A lack of electricity and considerable humidity are two fairly unique challenges the Montana football team will have to overcome Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Several years of covering the Southern Illinois Salukis helped me learn a little about the town of 60,000 that's home to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Salukis and Sycamores played football in the Gateway Conference back in the 1990s when I was writing about them. Now it's called the Missouri Valley Conference — the league that the FCS kings, North Dakota State, dominate.
Indiana State plays football at Memorial Stadium, which looks like a real nice high school venue and seats almost 13,000. The Sycamores don't draw anywhere near 13,000. They drew just under 5,000 for their home opener.
Hence, the lack of electricity.
Third-ranked Montana will need to generate its own electricity Saturday. That shouldn't be too much a problem. The humidity, on the other hand, will present a real, honest-to-goodness challenge.
There's a reason why Bill Belichick's Patriots always seem to struggle when they play in Miami. Even through Tom Brady's New England heydey, they struggled with the energy-sapping humidity.
Terre Haute is not as humid as Miami. But it's on par with St. Louis, to give you an idea. Saturday's forecast for Terre Haute calls for a high of 87 and humidity above 60 percent.
That humidity is considerably higher than what we're used to dealing with in western Montana. Combined with the heat, let's just say the Grizzlies will need to drink a lot of fluids and, if Indiana State proves to be as feisty at South Dakota, play focused to avoid a hairy situation.
Here's the Missoulian staff's picks for this week:
No. 3 Montana (2-0) at Indiana State (1-1) (11 a.m. Mountain, ESPN+): The Grizzlies' defense is impressive. Like last week, that defense will make up for any blunders the Montana offense and special teams units commit Saturday. Speltz: Montana 24, Indiana State 10. Gogola: Montana 38, Indiana State 0.
No. 4 Montana State (2-0) at Oregon State (2-0) (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network): This will be a fun one to watch. But the Cats are going to have trouble beating the Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon. Two weeks ago, the Beavers doubled up on Boise State in Corvallis, 34-17. Speltz: Oregon State 34, Montana State 13. Gogola: OSU 35, MSU 17.
Utah Tech (1-1) at No. 12 Weber State (2-0) (6 p.m., ESPN+): This is a potential trap game for the Wildcats, who stunned FBS Utah State last week, 35-7. Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, is a public university in St. George, Utah. The Blazers lost to Sac State in their opener, 56-33, but bounced back nicely with a 56-10 home win over Chadron State last weekend. Speltz: Wildcats 35, Blazers 31. Gogola: Weber 31, Utah Tech 13.
Cal Poly (1-1) at South Dakota (0-2) (Noon, ESPN+): Big, big win home for Beau Baldwin and his Cal Poly Mustangs over San Diego last week, 28-27. The Toreros led 27-14 early in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on. This game is going to be close in the DakotaDome. I think Baldwin is a better coach than South Dakota's Bob Nielson. Speltz: Cal Poly 28, South Dakota 24. Gogola: Cal Poly 30, South Dakota 27.
Drake (0-2) at Idaho (0-2) (1 p.m.): The Vandals, who turned in respectable showings at Washington State and Indiana, are going to get their first win this week against a Bulldogs team that lost at home to Missouri S&T last week. I looked it up and the S&T stands for science and technology, not short and tubby. Speltz: Idaho 48, Drake 10. Gogola: Idaho 42, Drake 13.
Central Arkansas (0-2) at Idaho State (0-2) (1 p.m., ESPN+): Central Arkansas played Ole Miss last weekend. It went about as well as Idaho State's game at UNLV last month in which the Bengals spotted the Rebels a 45-7 lead. Ouch. This week Idaho State will get its first win in its first home game. Speltz: Bengals 38, Bears 20. Gogola: Central Arkansas 35, Idaho State 27.
No. 22 North Dakota (1-1) at Northern Arizona (1-1) (1 p.m.): The Fighting Hawks earned a nice home win over then-24th-ranked Northern Iowa last weekend, 29-27. Northern Arizona had a nice win at Sam Houston State, 10-3. I'm picking the Hawks to outscore the Lumberjacks this week despite the fact NAU has two mighty capable assistant coaches on the offensive side in Robin and Aaron Pflugrad. Speltz: Hawks 24, Jacks 17. Gogola: NAU 28, UND 27.
No. 8 Sacramento State (1-0) at Northern Iowa (2-0) (3 p.m., ESPN+): The Hornets have had two weeks to get ready for this one and the dome-dwelling Panthers have had trouble stopping the opposition. Speltz: Sac State 31, UNI 24. Gogola: Sac State 34, UNI 27.
San Diego (1-1) at UC Davis (0-2) (8 p.m.): The Aggies might be the best 0-2 team on the FCS level. Last week they lost a road heartbreaker to No. 2-ranked South Dakota State, 24-22. This week they'll roll in their first home game. Speltz: Aggies 35, Toreros 21. Gogola: UC Davis 38, San Diego 24.
Northern Colorado (0-2) at Lamar (0-2) (5 p.m., ESPN+): Janis Joplin attended Lamar for a while. Not that it has anything to do with Saturday. I just thought you'd like to know. Speltz: Northern Colorado 30, Lamar 28. Gogola: UNC 31, Lamar 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.