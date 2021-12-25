MISSOULA — It's been a long time since the Montana women's basketball team carried so much hope into a new year.
It used to be that folks around here planned on the Lady Griz pushing for Big Sky Conference supremacy every winter. Then legendary coach Robin Selvig retired and the program he built hasn't produced a league champion in close to seven seasons.
But take heed, faithful fans: The old swagger is returning. Not only does Montana boast the best record in the league at 9-2 (2-0 conference), it has the confidence and offensive firepower to push for a conference title when Big Sky action resumes Thursday at Idaho State.
Granted, it's not going to be easy. Montana has been knocked around pretty good the past five years. There's work to be done exorcising demons.
But even Seton Sobolewski, coach of the defending league champion Idaho State Bengals, has noticed a change in the Lady Griz. His team is still one of the favorites to repeat as Big Sky champs and Montana State will challenge along with resurgent Northern Arizona. But more and more it's looking like Montana will be in that mix.
"The positivity coming from the coaching staff and the level of energy they're playing with is really good," Sobolewski told me Wednesday. "Having (senior guard Sammy) Fatkin back makes a big difference. She's a really good player.
"The talent is there. They sometimes last year struggled to score and I think she's helping in that department. (Guard Katerina) Tsineke is helping in a lot of ways and their mainstays are being productive. They know what they want to do and how they want to do it."
Montana had big problems hitting from the perimeter last season and it keyed a mediocre 12-11 finish. The Lady Griz still need to prove they can hit consistently from long range, but if last Monday's 14-for-22 effort from 3-point land is any indication, sagging in on Montana's formidable post players Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson is not going to work as well this winter.
Thursday's showdown in Pocatello promises to be quite intriguing. Idaho State (5-6) has dealt with a mountain of adversity, with injuries and illness hindering a program that was already fighting an uphill battle with a brutal pre-conference schedule.
Now we're going to find out if Montana is for real or if its gaudy record is just the product of weak competition.
"It really is hard to tell about teams right now because of the schedules," Sobolewski said. "How do you know how good people are?"
Montana has a nice blend of veterans and newcomers that seem to have formed some chemistry. True freshman guard Haley Huard has a ton of potential as a shooter who isn't the least bit shy about launching from long range. And the transfer Tsineke has provided some much-needed scoring, ball handling and grit in the backcourt.
But anyone that follows the Lady Griz knows Big Sky action becomes mighty intense come wintertime. Montana will face some good defense on the road this week at ISU and Weber State.
It's going to be fun to see how the Lady Griz respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.