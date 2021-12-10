MISSOULA — Call it circumstances beyond Montana's control.
All the hard work, heavy lifting, conditioning and film study went out the window for the Grizzlies Friday night because of injuries to their most important offensive players in the first 16 minutes of an FCS quarterfinal at James Madison.
First they lost their best receiver and most dangerous deep threat, senior Samuel Akem, to a shoulder injury on the first series. Then senior quarterback Cam Humphrey took a big hit to the back of the head trying to stretch for a first down early in the second quarter.
The ESPN2 shot of Humphrey and Akem standing together on the sidelines in the second quarter, both wearing a stoic look, defined Friday's game from Montana's standpoint. Just the breaks of the game I guess. One of the most unfortunate aspects of a brutal sport.
James Madison 28, Montana 6. So long, 2021 season.
It was clear early-on Friday that Montana met its match from a physical standpoint. James Madison was stingy against the run and focused on denying the Griz any easy points on special teams.
Because of the devastating first-half injuries — Montana also had a few defensive stars sitting out — it just doesn't seem right finding fault in the never-say-die Grizzlies. On the other hand, the defense really had trouble covering slant passes across the middle. And Montana's lack of a ground game, combined with its reliance on either ill-prepared or unqualified backup quarterbacks (take your pick) for close to three quarters, made winning seem like a long shot, even early in the third quarter.
If you're Montana fan, the hardest part to swallow is the idea the full-strength Grizzlies might have had enough firepower to win Friday. But let's face it, next week would have been tough had Montana been forced to play at North Dakota State (the Bison still have to win Saturday to reach the semifinals).
Kudos to the Grizzlies on an exciting 10-3 season. They whipped their rival, Montana State, so that's a feather in their cap. They won at Washington and no one expected that.
It all circles back to August and that ultimate question I posed in a preseason column: Just what are your expectations for the Montana Grizzlies? They have arguably the best fan support and home venue in the country. They have some of the best facilities in all of FCS football.
If you're asking me, the season was a small step forward. But it must be noted the team failed to take a step farther in the playoffs, bowing out in the quarters just like it did the last time it played a fall season in 2019.
What will it take to get past the quarters? Well it's bound to help James Madison and Sam Houston State are moving up to the FBS level. Unfortunately for everyone on the FCS level, North Dakota State is not going anywhere. The Bison will probably be the measuring stick as we look toward to the 2022 season.
We all had fun, that's the main thing. Griz football seems to be in good hands.
I am curious, though, to see if Montana tries to land a transfer at the quarterback position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.