Upon arriving in Montana 15 years ago, the locals warned me about hiking without bear spray.
It took years to sink in, mostly because it took years before my first bear encounter. I finally spotted one while hoofing toward El Capitan in the Bitterroot Valley. That inspired me to do a little online searching, curious about how quickly those big creatures could get up on me.
Once you watch a few bear videos on YouTube, you think more about bears when you're hiking. You do things like buying bear spray and hiking in groups and whoopin' and hollerin' to keep them away.
South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp didn't encounter any big, scary bears in Missoula Saturday. It just seemed that way by the way he played most of the afternoon against a Montana Grizzly defense that's ferocious and frightfully quick.
The play that left the biggest impression on me featured a 285-pound Griz by the name of Alex Gubner. It was the Coyotes' first possession and they seemed to have a little something going when Camp scrambled across midfield toward a first down marker.
He never made it. He was tracked down in the open field by a nose guard wearing No. 99 and going by the name of Gubner.
That would leave an impression on any quarterback. Then it got gradually worse for Camp as the first half went on, with Montana's defense piling up five tackles for loss and three sacks and two quarterback hurries.
By late in the first half, Camp needed bear spray. The sophomore was 7 for 15 throwing the football and his feet were becoming increasingly happy, if you get my drift.
The Coyotes finally scored in the fourth quarter by capitalizing on a short field, but the third-ranked Grizzlies came away with a 24-7 win. We're still not sure how good they are because the competition has been shaky. But there's certainly a lot to feel good about in the defense — especially Gubner, Patrick O'Connell, Braxton Hill and all of the front seven.
It was interesting to see what South Dakota tried to do on offense early, attacking the secondary. It worked a little, with Wesley Eliodor piling up five catches, including a 23-yarder, in the first half. But for the most part, the secondary stood strong until the fourth quarter.
So we all get another week to debate what the Grizzlies actually have this year. They're exceptional on defense, capable but inconsistent on offense and shaky on special teams, especially when it comes to extra points. They were good enough to whip Northwestern State and South Dakota and they'll probably do the same at Indiana State (1-1) next Saturday and at home against Portland State the following week and at Idaho State the next week.
It just doesn't seem right to nitpick the Grizzlies after they won handily in their first two games. But they might need to find sharper focus on offense and a decent kicking game by mid-October.
My hunch is they'll find both in time for the tougher teams on the schedule like Idaho, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington and Montana State.
And even if the offense and kicking game aren't stellar, there's that Griz defense, which has allowed just six points and scored two on a late Hill safety that was icing on the cake Saturday.
That group can cover up a lot of warts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.