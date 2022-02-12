MISSOULA — Like most Treasure Staters tuning in to watch the big game Sunday night, Chase Reynolds is having a hard time deciding which team to get behind.
You'd think it would be easy for the former Drummond and Montana Grizzly running back after spending six years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Plus, he's helping out for the Rams as an assistant coach now — Missoula-Loyola Rams, that is — so he can probably find a t-shirt with Rams on it or borrow one from his son, Talen, a standout running back for Loyola.
It's complicated for Chase, though. He's been good friends with Los Angeles All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker for years and knows injured tight end Tyler Higbee quite well. Yet he can't bring himself to root against his old Griz teammate, Colt Anderson, who serves as a special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.
"You want to see Johnny win for his sake — I think of his wife and his kids and all that," Reynolds said. "Then you also have the Bengals. I played a lot of games with Colt Anderson, and it's the same thing with him. I want to see him bring home a Super Bowl ring.
"It's mixed emotions. I don't really know who I want to win."
Join the club.
My guess is a lot of Montanans will resolve to pull for the Bengals because they're the underdog and the Rams call California home. Cali has it all — balmy weather, beaches, mountains, Hollywood, Disneyland, the Lakers, the Dodgers and In-N-Out Burger joints everywhere.
What the Rams don't have is that die-hard fan base so many other teams in the league feed off, including the Bengals. In the NFC title game two weeks ago in Los Angeles, Niners fans made up about 65 percent of the crowd.
Estimates are that Bengals fans will make up roughly 65 percent in Inglewood, California, Sunday night. Makes me feel a little sorry for Cooper Kupp and Matt Stafford, two Rams who are easy to get behind.
No need to feel sorry though, according to Reynolds.
"As a player, you really don't care that much about the crowd," he insists. "As long as you have some fans. You're there to win. It didn't bother me so much when I played.
"Even in St. Louis (the Rams' home from 1995-2015), sometimes it seemed like you'd get more fans for the opposite team than you would for your team."
One of the alluring aspects of Sunday's game is neither team has won a Super Bowl. Cincy came close before Joe Montana ripped its heart out in 1988. Los Angeles harvested one Super Bowl trophy in 1983 when the Raiders played their home games there, plus the Rams won a title when they were based in St. Louis.
But the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, for all their storied history, have zero Vince Lombardi trophies.
I know a grand total of two Bengals fans in Missoula, although I did notice a Bengals flag waving in the wind in my neighborhood Friday, so that means there's at least three in town. Rams fans are even harder to find, but I'm sure there are die-hards out there somewhere — guys that pulled for the team way back when "Crazy Legs" Hirsch and Bob Waterfield shared the same backfield.
Crazy Legs. That's a cool nickname. I also like Secretary of Defense, which was Deacon Jones' moniker while playing for the Rams.
We need to give athletes more colorful nicknames like that. And give sports writers nicknames, too. How about Crazy Fingers Speltz? Seeing how I stumble and bumble across the keyboard, it's perfect.
We all need to find some reason to root for one team or the other Sunday night. That's the rule. Doesn't matter how bizarre the reason, you gotta pick a team.
I'm pulling for the Rams because QB Matt Stafford is good friends with Clayton Kershaw, who pitches for my favorite baseball team, the Dodgers. They played on the same soccer, baseball, football and basketball teams as rugrats in Texas. They graduated from the same high school.
I challenge you to come up with your own roundabout reason, knowing full well you probably couldn't care less about the Rams or Bengals a month ago.
It may help you to know it takes twice as long to drive to Cincinnati as it does Los Angeles, so there's sort of a regional connection right there. That's my gift to you, in case you can't decide which side to take Sunday night.
Or you could go the same route as most of the country and just bang the drum for those lovable, perennial losers, the Bengals.
"Beat LA" is a chant that never seems to go out of style. But it's not working Sunday: Rams 31, Bengals 24.
