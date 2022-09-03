MISSOULA — My goodness, that big man can motor.
That was my first impression of Montana's new quarterback, Lucas Johnson, in his debut Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound senior transfer darted around end for 23 yards on third-and-5 and three plays later the Grizzlies were in the end zone.
That was on Montana's first possession of the season. Three hours later, Johnson had his first win in maroon and silver, 47-0, over out-manned Northwestern State.
The son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman "Jackie" Johnson has a strong arm and sturdy frame and big confidence. Sometimes the obvious merits mentioning: Lucas Johnson led San Diego State to a win in the Frisco Bowl last December over nationally ranked Texas-San Antonio. He had a career day, completing 24 of 36 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
Why does that matter now? There's a difference between "I think I can" and "I know I can." Johnson has been playing college football since 2016 and when you watch him at the line of scrimmage, or throwing the ball, you see patience and composure. He doesn't look like a dude scurrying to catch a bus.
Johnson is going to be 25 years old in three months. He wants to be a coach someday and acts like it when he's on the sideline in between possessions, talking up teammates, providing encouragement.
Football is an unpredictable sport and there's luck involved. If Johnson were to suffer some sort of unfortunate injury, Montana would be in a bad way. Backup quarterback Kris Brown was in a walking boot (ankle) Saturday, so the Griz might want to be a little careful with running Johnson too much.
If that guy can stay healthy, the future looks mighty bright.
With his quick release, touch on deep passes and zip and accuracy on slant passes, Johnson is a serious headache for opposing defenses. Certainly Northwestern State was in a quandary defending the pass, and the run, on Saturday.
Johnson is going to be even more effective with more game reps in a Montana uniform. He wasn't perfect Saturday, but he and his teammates pretty much put the game on ice in the first half, jumping to a 26-0 lead.
Johnson played a starring role, with 9-for-15 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and 70 yards rushing on six carries before halftime. He finished with 208 yards passing and four touchdowns to go along with 76 rushing yards.
Kudos to Montana offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach on a job well done getting the Grizzlies' new-look offense ready for its home opener. It showed up not only in the score but in the penalty yards in the first half — Northwestern State had 65 on seven flags and Montana 30 on four flags.
Next Saturday is going to be even more intriguing for Johnson and the Grizzlies. Montana will play host to a South Dakota team that reached the playoffs last season and won't be so overwhelmed by Washington-Grizzly Stadium after playing at Kansas State Saturday night.
This is going to be fun.
