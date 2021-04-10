MISSOULA — Tell me it counts until you're blue in the face.
It still felt like an exhibition game when the Montana football team entertained Central Washington Saturday in windy, sometimes-snowy, sometimes-sunny Missoula.
Griz head coach Bobby Hauck did get a win for his resume, 59-3, but he felt loose enough at halftime to talk about the "schizophrenic" weather when his team only led by 21. How often do you suppose he'll do that in the fall?
The stadium looked like a ghost town — even with a reported turnout of 5,000 brave souls — and the shivering bystanders were treated to erratic play by both offenses. But really, what did you expect?
There are no championships to chase in a two-game April home slate. No rivalry scores to be settled. No bands playing. No tailgating.
For rabid Griz enthusiasts, there were reasons to smile and reasons to wince after watching their team beat up on the NCAA Division II Wildcats.
The best part of the day was watching Billings native Gabe Sulser run back kicks and catch passes for the Grizzlies. The junior showed glimpses of his electric potential two years ago and now that he's back to 100 percent healthy, he's definitely worth the price of admission.
Montana's first team offense was good but not overly impressive. Senior quarterback Cam Humphrey showed he's capable, but he misfired on some passes to wide-open receivers and his team struggled to execute in short-yardage and red-zone situations against a physically-inferior foe.
My greatest concern about Humphrey is not whether he can throw or run the ball, it's a question of how well he can hold up if he does try to do too much with his feet. He's a slender guy, so he needs to learn how to get down when bulky defenders are breathing down his neck.
Montana's defense looked solid but it's hard to tell how good it might be against an FCS foe. Central Washington had some success throwing the ball and there were times receivers were able to get behind Griz defensive backs. Montana will need to work on that before Portland State comes to town next Saturday.
In the end, the only thing that really mattered is Montana won the game big like we all expected. Getting your undies in a bunch over April Griz football details is like foaming at the mouth over a February Grapefruit League baseball game.
Just take it easy, man. The grass is getting green, Sunday at the Masters is upon us and Montana football season really doesn't start for five months.
