MISSOULA — For years I've joked that my part-time job in the fall is helping bewildered Montana football fans find the games on television.
Hmm, what cable provider do you have and where do you live? If it's Charter I'm not sure what channel. Maybe 199? That's what it was when I had Charter, then I tried DirecTV. I found the game up in the 500s. You say you have DISH? Geez, I'm clueless on that one.
It was like organic chemistry. Then when you did start to get a handle on it, they switched things up and the game was on Root Sports instead of ABC/Fox and so on and so on and someone get me an aspirin.
And we won't even get into the playoffs when ESPN+ takes control. What wonderful idea that continues to be, giving Griz fans another puzzle to solve. That may be no big deal to those out there who are tech savvy and have mastered the intricacies of streaming and smart televisions, but there are still a lot of folks in Montana who don't spend much time on a computer and just enjoy basic cable.
Fortunately for Griz football fans — who have just seven weeks to wait now until their team makes its debut — finding Big Sky Conference games on television is going to get easier. Notice I indicated Big Sky games, because the three non-conference games Montana plays first may require some September searching.
After that it's pure viewer bliss, with seven league games on the Montana Television Network and one on ESPN2. All we'll need to do when the league opener arrives on Sept. 24 is figure out, depending on your location in the Treasure State, whether the Griz are on your Montana CBS, NBC or CW station (in Missoula they'll be on KPAX).
"One of the primary objectives with our conference's media rights is to maximize the number of people who can watch our teams compete," Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said back in May, referring to the new three-year TV deal with E.W. Scripps. "This deal complements our ESPN relationship by providing extensive television coverage with a renowned media company that has existing relationships across the Big Sky."
It should be a fun season for Griz fans. My guess is the team will be every bit as good as its No. 3 preseason ranking.
But I'm not going to pretend like I know any more than you. And don't expect to learn a lot come August when the players arrive in Missoula for camp. College coaches are careful to keep important information close to the vest prior to the opener.
Even the annual Griz spring scrimmage is much ado about nothing. It all comes down to winning come September and my guess is the Griz will start 6-0 because their schedule is soft up until their Oct. 22 game at Sac State.
Obviously this transfer quarterback from San Diego State, Lucas Johnson, is going to be important. If he's exceptional, the Griz could go all the way to Frisco, Texas. If not, the team may have trouble matching last year's 10-3 mark.
The good news if you're a Griz fan — and not-so-good news if you're a fan of FCS football in general — is there's not much balance. North Dakota State seems to win the title every year, then South Dakota State, Montana, Montana State and Eastern Washington are almost always good.
When was the last time a team came out of nowhere to really surprise you on the FCS level? More often than not it plays out like the FBS level with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Oh well. College football has never really been about competitive balance. It's one reason I prefer the NFL, with Big Sky and Big Ten football coming in a close second.
Anyway, the important thing for Griz fans to remember now is you'll all get to watch those dog games and nail-biters and everything in between come conference time. Call it sweet peace of mind for Montana's armchair quarterbacks.
