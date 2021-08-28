MISSOULA — With all due respect to this year's crop of players, isn't it about time the Montana football program did something to dazzle us?
I mean really. We've all read about this nice new Washington-Grizzly Champions Center, the nice locker rooms and the nice weight room. We read about how the door is open now for players to get name, image and likeness deals. We've heard from the optimistic head coach and optimistic athletic director.
Western Montana's media covers the Grizzlies like they're Alabama. But to be honest, most of the August storylines are only mildly interesting. The average Griz football fan cares about one thing and one thing only: Wins on Saturday afternoons.
Here's a trivia question for you: When was the last time Montana suffered fewer than four losses in a season? That would be back in 2013 when coach Mick Delaney, one of my all-time favorites, led the Grizzlies to a 10-3 record.
Yes, it's been that long.
And when was the last time you went to Washington-Grizzly Stadium and left feeling totally impressed? I'll tell you when it was for me — back in 2015 when former coach Bob Stitt's Grizzlies upset quarterback Carson Wentz and the vaunted North Dakota State football team in smoke and intense heat.
Oh sure, you could bring up the home win over Weber State two years ago. But here's the thing: The tradition-laden Grizzlies, with all they have to offer incoming recruits, are supposed to beat Weber State and everyone else in the Big Sky when they play at jam-packed Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
I'm not trying to be harsh here. Maybe a little impatient, but not harsh. I'm sure if you sat down with any of the current Grizzly coaches or players, they'd say the same thing: It's time to do something dazzling.
As luck would have it, Montana has two chances in its first four games. The first comes at No. 20 Washington next weekend and the second at Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. In between, the Grizzlies will play home games versus Western Illinois and Cal Poly. Even if Montana blows them out, they're not what I consider dazzling wins.
Let's look at the opener at Washington first:
For all those guarded Griz realists out there, this is just a payday game to get some playing experience and for heaven's sake, please don't let anyone get hurt. But why does it have to be that way?
Aren't they all NCAA Division I athletes with access to fancy weight rooms? Aren't they all about the same age? Do you suppose North Dakota State thought much about its FCS status back in 2015 before stunning the 11th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City? Or what about seven years ago when North Dakota State blew out Iowa State in Ames?
Ah yes, I know what you're thinking. Speltz, you've got to be real here. Washington doles out more football scholarships, so it has more depth. Plus the Huskies play in a much more prestigious conference, so they're used to getting better recruits and playing tougher competition.
Last time I checked, you play to win the game. Fifty years from now when this year's Grizzlies are old and gray, do you think they'll be talking about some mid-season conference win over Idaho? Nah, they'll bring up that time in Seattle when they played the big boys of nationally-ranked Washington.
If the Grizzlies fail in their bid to muzzle the Huskies, they'll have one more chance to dazzle me during the regular season. That will come on the red turf in Cheney, Washington. Wins over Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah ... they'd be nice and all, but not much dazzle there.
It's all a matter of how high you're setting the bar for the 2021 Grizzlies. Based on their depth, coaching staff, facilities and fan support, I'd say they belong in the FCS playoff semifinals. That's where my bar is set.
You know how long it's been since Montana beat Eastern Washington in Cheney? The answer is 13 years. Thirteen years since Montana won a game in that little town that's about the same size as Havre.
With all Montana has at its disposal, that needs to change.
Time to dazzle us.
