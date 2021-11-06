MISSOULA — The swagger is back for the Montana football team.
There it was on full display Saturday afternoon at sunny Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado. The offense, the defense, the special teams — it was a beautiful thing back before the end of the Eastern Washington game on Oct. 2 and it's taken five weeks for it to return en masse.
My favorite play in Montana's 35-0 win was the Missoula Special. It came with 1:47 left in the first quarter when coach Ed McCaffrey and his Northern Colorado punt team, apparently unaware that you just don't mess with Griz special teams, tried a fake punt from the Bears' 38-yard line.
Just as UNC punter Devin Bale was starting to hit stride, Missoula Big Sky grad Tyler Flink and Loyola Sacred Heart grad David Koppang greeted him with a sandwich lunch and humble pie for dessert.
It was a monster play at the time, with Montana clinging to a 7-0 lead. And it was the kind of play that gave me goosebumps as a longtime Missoula sports writer.
I'm not the only townee that was smiling about that one (and the seven catches by Sentinel grad Mitch Roberts).
"You watch them grow and see how hard they work in high school and it's really gratifying to see them do well," Loyola football coach Todd Hughes told 406mtsports.com just before halftime. "Then you see someone like Garrett Graves from Eureka and Ryder Meyer from Fairfield, two other guys doing well that we've seen in the Class B playoffs at Loyola, and it shows the type of quality football players we have here in Montana."
Special teams aside, the Grizzlies' inspiring, confidence-building win had everything to do with redshirt senior quarterback Cam Humphrey performing like his old self. He lost a lot of playing time due to an ankle injury late in the Eastern Washington game and his team missed him like crazy.
With Humphrey's accuracy and elusiveness, the 11th-ranked Grizzlies are one of the best five teams in the Big Sky Conference. Period. And there's not much difference between No. 1 and No. 5 — a list that includes Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Sac State and UC Davis.
Humphrey was 10 for 13 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone. Plus he had 35 yards rushing on five scrambles, one of which covered 20 yards and ended with an exciting head-first dive into the end zone to make the score 13-0 late in the period.
Just one thing though: I wish Humphrey would think a little more before knocking heads with vicious defenders. Maybe think about how important he is to this team and what the team is like without him. I'm not saying he's brittle. I'm just saying he's so integral that it's not worth the risk of an injury.
Ah, what's the use. Young guys are going to do young guy things. I'd probably do the same if I were him.
The important thing is the Grizzlies (7-2) found their claws and it feels good. The blitz-happy defense caged the dangerous Bears in impressive fashion, making a highly-capable quarterback look pedestrian.
We'll see where it goes from here. I don't care how old you are, it's physically taxing to hop on a plane and fly to Greeley one day, then return to Missoula the next, then hop on a plane headed to Flagstaff, Arizona, six days later for a game at 7,000 feet against Northern Arizona.
On the other hand, if Montana can continue to play like it did Saturday, why worry?
