MISSOULA — Mike Petrino mentions his assistant coaches often when interviewed by the local print media.
There's something endearing about that. It speaks to the way the first-year Montana women's basketball head coach cares about and treats others.
Now imagine if he uses the same inclusive approach with his players. Imagine how good the Lady Griz could be if they care as much about helping one another as they do putting up big numbers and playing big minutes individually.
It's still too early to tell, but something tells me it's happening. Petrino has his troops headed in the right direction.
On Monday they posted an 86-72 home win over North Dakota, 12 days after opening with an 81-74 loss at Utah State. Considering those were the first two games Petrino has ever served as a head coach, Montana's point total was significant. Not even once last season did the Lady Griz score 74 or more points in back-to-back games and they've already done it in 2020-21.
Granted, it's way too early to tell how this interim head coach experiment by Montana athletic director Kent Haslam is going to turn out. The Lady Griz have a steep mountain to climb Sunday afternoon when they play at 25th-ranked Gonzaga. That's the same Gonzaga team that put a scare into then-No.1 South Carolina a couple weeks ago.
A win in Spokane may prove elusive. But I like what I've seen so far in the Lady Griz.
Instead of one or two players standing around watching a set play develop in a deliberate offensive scheme, every athlete on the floor seems to be engaged in Petrino's motion offense. Veterans like Carmen Gfeller and Sophia Stiles are oozing confidence right now and it's nice to see the way all the Lady Griz interact with the coaches at practice and in games.
"I was really proud of the players and the staff to see us playing more consistent on Monday," Petrino told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
"It's more about us than our opponent right now. We have 80 minutes of experience as a team. That's it. We need more game reps for sure. We're still finding out who our competitors are and who our producers are. It's not just good enough to compete. You have to produce."
The Achilles' heel right now is defense. The Lady Griz need to do a better job taking away the strengths of their opponent.
But you could say the same thing about a lot of teams in the first few weeks of their season. Defense takes time to come together.
For my money, Montana's most interesting game this week will come Tuesday at Seattle University. The Redhawks beat Utah State in overtime earlier this month, so it will be fun to see how much the Lady Griz have improved since their loss at Utah State before Thanksgiving.
Regardless of how you feel about the Montana women's basketball program right now — some believe the team should still be winning the Big Sky Conference every year even though they haven't won it since 2015 — you have to be encouraged by the shooting and offensive production this fall.
The fact the Lady Griz are coached by four classy human beings in Petrino and assistants Jordan Sullivan, Nate Covill and Jace Henderson probably doesn't make much difference to some folks. It matters to me.
I'll be pulling for them this winter. It's going to be fun to see how they mold and shape an inexperienced but talent-rich group.
