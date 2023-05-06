The first thing you should probably know about the Montana lacrosse team is that, unlike most other Grizzly sports, these guys pay their own way.

No free hotels, no free transportation, no free tuition. They have all the same in-season time requirements as other student athletes but they're paying out-of-pocket because they love the game and are excited to represent Montana.

That makes them extra endearing to this sports editor. That and the fact they've reached the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association National Championships three of the past five years.

The fourth-seeded Grizzlies (17-2) made it all the way to the Division II national semifinals last May. On Monday at 8:45 a.m. Mountain time they'll make another run at a championship when they battle Air Force in a first round do-or-die duel in suburban Austin, Texas.

"This year's team is definitely deeper," said coach Tucker Sargent, who returned seven starters from last spring. "We only graduated four last year and brought in a very strong younger contingent that's been contributing all year.

"You have to win four games in six days to win it all, so depth definitely matters. It's in Texas. It's hot. You have to push through and outlast teams sometimes."

Hot might be an understatement. Last year the Grizzlies played their opener in 103-degree weather. Unless you're from Death Valley you never quite get used to that weather, and it's even worse when you play for Montana. This year's team didn't have any games where the temperature hit 50 degrees.

"Understanding the heat is the biggest thing for us," Sargent said. "We have a trick where we bring in an ice bucket filled with freezing cold towels and wrap them around the player's neck when he comes out."

The difference between this year's tournament and the one last year is the field is deeper. You can just tell from the tone of Sargent's voice that he's concerned about Montana's opener.

"Air Force looks very good," he said. "I was a little disappointed they got the 13 seed. I thought they deserved a higher one, which would have been nice.

"I think we actually have the toughest first-round matchup in the tournament. They're 10-1. They actually just beat Montana State for their conference championship and Montana State beat us earlier in the year."

It's probably unfair to single out any one player on Montana's team since depth is such a strength. But it is worth noting former Grizzly running back Marcus Knight is a senior member of the squad and there are two Missoula products in senior face off specialist Jace Jarvis and freshman defender Wyatt Nelson.

It's also worth noting Montana will take a better record to nationals this year than in 2022.

"I believe strongly in our team," Sargent said.

"If we can get out of Game One, we should be in good position. Guys are going to get hit right in the face from the get-go, and if we can wake up and survive that, we should be pretty prepared. We played a tough schedule all season and we do that because we know there's no easy games in the national tournament."

Good luck, guys.

You're doing Montana proud.

Nationals notes: Fans of the Grizzlies may watch their games in Texas via live stream at mcla.us/tournaments/championships/23stream. Single day stream tickets are available for $15 apiece ... If Montana wins Monday, it will be right back in action on Tuesday, shooting for a return trip to the semifinals. Tuesday's foe will be the winner of Monday's Missouri State versus UNC-Charlotte game ... Montana State is also in the tourney field and will play UC San Diego in the first round on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Mountain ... Sargent played on the Grizzly lacrosse team that won a national championship 16 years ago.