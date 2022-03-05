MISSOULA — Do-or-die week has arrived for the Montana men's and women's basketball teams and the urgency makes it mighty intriguing.
The objective is the same for the Grizzlies and Lady Griz at the Big Sky Conference tourney in Boise: Win three and you're in the NCAA tournament. Neither finished in the top four in the standings but both earned a first-round bye and both have a terrific chance to advance.
Terrific because there's so much parity. Plus the Montana men and women share two intangible advantages — they've already proven they can play the conference champs tough and their fans travel better than any others in the league, bar none.
The Lady Griz will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and the Grizzlies will do the same on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The women's title game is Friday at 1 p.m. and the men's championship will air on ESPNU on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It's been a while since I can remember being so excited for both the men's and women's tournaments. Probably the last time was nine years ago when they were held in Missoula and the Montana men and women both punched their tickets into the NCAA tournament.
What a weekend it was. The confetti, the Dahlberg crazies, electricity in the air ... someone please remind me again why they decided to hold the tournament at a neutral site? Did they want the atmosphere of a library for the first two rounds? Clearly those half-empty gyms (at best) are much more pleasant than jam-packed Dahlberg Arena or, in the case of the Big Sky men this season, jam-packed Worthington Arena.
Even though the Montana men lost their last two regular season games, I stand by my belief that coach Travis DeCuire is mighty tough to beat in the Big Sky tourney. That's a product of past experience. Folks say DeCuire's team is a year away and will have trouble advancing if big man Mack Anderson can't play with his arm injury. I say DeCuire has worked magic more than once at the Big Sky showcase event, guiding his team to back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
Some fans like the Weber State men's team to advance, even though the Wildcats finished below Montana State in the standings. Let me remind you the Grizzlies split with both those teams. Weber veteran coach Randy Rahe is jinxed when it comes to playing the Grizzlies in March (please don't let me un-jinx him by bringing up the jinx).
As for the Lady Griz, they've got the talent to win the whole ball of wax and they've got a head coach in Brian Holsinger that does his homework and hates to lose. I love those qualities in my favorite coaches. And I love when they wear their heart on their sleeve.
Rest assured, the Lady Griz will be coached-up heading into their tourney opener against Northern Arizona Tuesday afternoon. Holsinger is a stickler for detail. It's just a matter of the veterans believing they can actually do it after a lot of past disappointments in Boise (and Reno before that).
I'm going to go out on a limb here and make a prediction: Both of Montana's teams are playing in the Big Sky semifinals. Call it a sneaky feeling.
Then it's just a matter of getting hot.
The Montana men just beat Montana State last weekend, so that plays in their favor if the teams square off in the semifinals (both need to win Thursday first). The Lady Griz lost to league champion Idaho State twice in close games this winter, but it's going to be mighty tough to beat them a third time if the teams meet in the semifinals Wednesday night (both need to win Tuesday first).
I won't say Montana is headed to the Big Dance because there's too many other teams with just as good of a shot. But I can promise you it's going to be wonderful to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.