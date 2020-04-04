MISSOULA — An ominous cloud is drifting toward the University of Montana athletic department.
So far away, yet so dark it's hard to ignore.
No one knows for certain if there's going to be a 2020 college football season. Losing it because of the coronavirus pandemic would hurt the Grizzlies much worse than anyone else in the Big Sky Conference.
Why? Because Montana's athletic department relies heavily on millions of dollars in ticket sales and millions of dollars in donations and Grizzly Scholarship Association funds, most of which are connected to football.
No, the sky is not falling yet. That's the good news.
"But I will be really surprised if (COVID-19) doesn't have a major impact on football," former Montana athletic director Jim O'Day told 406mtsports.com.
"The NFL and maybe the Power 5 college teams can survive it because of their television contracts. The NFL could play without fans in a smaller stadium and the advertising dollars would still be there from the major networks. The Power 5 schools the same way."
The problem for Football Championship Subdivision programs is they don't generate the same kind of television revenue. It's a drop in the bucket, relatively speaking.
Let's pretend for a moment the NCAA decides in the next two months to go ahead with a college football season. Considering the safety of student-athletes is supposed to be Priority One, what will we be looking at for new rules and regulations?
If there's no vaccine that makes everyone feel safe by the fall, all players, coaches and officials will have to be regularly tested for the coronavirus. Imagine the cost and colossal pain in the rump involved with that.
"There's still no understanding of the virus," O'Day offered. "Could it come back in the fall? Who knows. We don't know what heat has as an impact. What will our government regulations be?
"Social distancing will become a new piece of our language. Will there be new equipment? There's sanitation issues in stadiums. The big schools and pros have so many more tools to take advantage. For these smaller market schools, it's a very challenging time."
Even when things were good financially back in O'Day's time at UM, he was always worried about the budget. Under his leadership from 2005-2012, Montana overcame a million-dollar deficit with the help of Bobby Hauck's marvelous Griz football teams, Wayne Tinkle's wizardry as men's basketball coach and Robin Selvig's superiority as Lady Griz skipper.
Seems like a hundred years ago now.
Imagine, for a moment, Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 5. It's a sunny Saturday afternoon and the hungry Griz are set to take on Central Washington in their season opener.
But instead of 25,000-plus fans, there's about 6,000 and they're all six feet apart. Social distancing guidelines are in place.
The funny part about that is I'd take it if someone were to offer right now. Mainly because it would mean we're well on our way to overcoming the coronavirus scourge.
"We're really in uncharted territory," said O'Day, who stays busy these days as a business consultant. "We've never seen anything like this.
"This hit so fast. You hope it's a one-time thing and we can find ways to work our way through, but we don't have real answers yet."
In the long term, you wonder how this pandemic is going to affect the NCAA. The organization could bust wide open, opening the door for a school like Montana to build football rivalries with teams like Wyoming and Nevada.
"Bobby would be competitive," O'Day asserted.
There's your ray of sunshine for the weekend.
