MISSOULA — Anyone who played high school football remembers well the one-on-one tackle drills.
They were a barrel of fun when you lined up against a kid that was the same size or smaller. A free chance to blow up a ball carrier and make yourself look like Dick Butkus — even if you were only a 165-pound defensive back.
Then there was the behemoth every team had on the roster. The guy with a full beard in eighth grade with knees and elbows hard as a rock. Line up against him in a tackle drill and the best you could do was get down low, brace yourself and count to make sure you had all your body parts when it was over.
The Montana athletic department is in brace mode right now. It leans heavily on a football team that, let's face it, is the most popular athletic program in the Big Sky Conference.
If there's no football season because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to hurt the Griz athletic department worse than anyone else in the Big Sky. That scenario has caused a lot of restless nights for Montana athletic director Kent Haslam, but he's not one to sit around and wait for the worst.
"The toughest thing about this is trying to plan for something that's so ambiguous right now," he told 406mtsports.com. "I try to be optimistic but also be realistic. I'm certainly encouraged by the way our state has managed this and the leaders in our state in trying to get us back to work and back open."
Haslam, his athletic department and University of Montana President Seth Bodnar have tried to plan (and brace) for a variety of scenarios come football season. If the Griz play, will they do so in front of a half-full stadium? If so, will there be a way to generate pay-per-view revenue? And what about the notion that non-conference games will be canceled?
"The one unique thing about this is we're competing against teams that come from other states," Haslam noted. "How will it be managed in their state?
"That's the thing about the Big Sky: It's a conference of eight different states. I joked, maybe us and Montana State should just play 11 times this year."
In the end, the discretion of the Big Sky Conference presidents is going to be a determining factor as we approach late summer. The presidents will lean on their athletic directors to provide them with critical feedback.
For Haslam, the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament seems more like a year ago than it does seven weeks. A lot has changed for all of us and sports has taken a back seat to concerns over making ends meet and maintaining gainful employment.
For those of us who love college sports, the sting will feel a lot worse if this pandemic takes away a football season. The uncertainty is unlike anything I've experienced in 55 years on the planet.
One day you're optimistic, the next day pessimistic. It all depends on which person you're listening to on the network news.
My prediction for this fall? I haven't the foggiest idea.
"The one unique thing about this is we're not isolated. This is an entire country," Haslam noted. "We're not going to be allowed to make these decisions just in our bubble.
"We social distance as an everyday thing here in Montana. But health and safety will be top of mind and we have to make sure we don't do anything to jeopardize that."
Keep your fingers crossed.
