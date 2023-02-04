Lady Griz vs. Portland State 02.JPG

Former Lady Griz player Malia Kipp hugs her former coach, Robin Selvig, after he was presented with a special blanket during last weekend's Montana-Portland State game. Robin Selvig Court will become a reality during a special ceremony on Friday night at the Adams Center.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television.

I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments