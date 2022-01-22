MISSOULA — It's time for the University of Montana to name its basketball floor after Robin Selvig.
It's a no-brainer. Easy as falling on the ice on a cold, dark January morning in Missoula.
This column is not meant to condemn the University of Montana for not doing so already. Officials in the athletic department have been thinking about a way to honor the legendary women's basketball coach for a while.
This is just my idea. Fifty years from now, it would be nice to have the Missoulian sports staff writing about epic games on Selvig Court.
If ever there was reason to name anything at UM after any former coach, this is it. Heck, if ever there was cause to name anything in the Big Sky Conference after a former coach, this is it.
The light bulb went off for me last week while watching a men's college basketball game on Billy Donovan Court. Just seemed a little weird since he's only 56 years old. Donovan had 16 straight 20-win seasons before leaving the Florida Gators in 2015.
Selvig had 31 20-win seasons and ranks in the top 10 nationally of women's basketball coaches with 865 NCAA Division I victories. Not only does he need a court named after him, he needs to be in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. But we'll save that discussion for another day.
You've got the 24 conference titles and the 21 NCAA tournament appearances and the 21 times Selvig was named conference coach of the year and ... ah, you've heard it all before. Statistics are about as exciting as reruns of Lawrence Welk, and I should know because I watch on PBS.
How about we talk about the fact a lot of former Lady Griz like to get together every year in Missoula just to remember old times with the coach? Or the fact Selvig was one of the few non-Native Americans inducted in the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame?
Honestly I just miss talking with Robin all winter. Certainly he was my favorite coach to cover and interview in 38 years as a sports journalist with all his success and candor and animated behavior on the bench. But mostly I just miss his sense of humor.
Remember that? When we used to laugh more and not be so serious and guarded about every damn thing? Life has always been hard. It's only now we seem to be losing some of our sense of humor.
Above it all there was that Selvig humility. You can still see it at Dahlberg Arena if you look real close. Robin attends a lot of home basketball games and sits way up in the rafters so as to not steal anyone's thunder.
That humility was also pretty noticeable late in his coaching career.
"It's too bad I got my picture in the paper," he said at his retirement press conference in 2016. "It would be nice if there was pictures of the great moms and the great teachers in the paper sometime. We're just winning basketball games and all of a sudden we're special."
You have to know he misses the coaching part. Somehow that makes him even more endearing.
You want to know why former Lady Griz players still come back in droves to visit him? Because it was always about more than wins with him.
"I'm going to miss riding on the bus with the players, walking out to practice with them, laughing with them, sharing their lives with them, battling in the games and going in and saying sorry I was so wacko," Selvig said when he retired six years ago.
"But they know. You're going through it together. I've got lifetime friends I've coached."
Lifetime fans as well. Here's hoping the University of Montana comes up with a great way to honor his legacy for decades to come.
