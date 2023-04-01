Bear with me while I indulge for a few paragraphs.

My home state is Iowa. Not to be confused with Idaho, which has pretty much the same colors when it comes to the most popular university bearing the state's name.

A lot of folks around these parts consider Iowa a humdrum flyover state. Heck, even my Midwestern pals from Illinois and Wisconsin taunt me from time to time, suggesting Iowa stands for I Oughta Went Around.

Most the time when someone asks about my home state, I try to wow them by saying I grew up along the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, about 30 miles from the farm where they filmed "Field of Dreams."

Today I'm telling them something different.

On Friday night, I watched my all-time favorite college team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, stun undefeated defending national champion South Carolina in the women's basketball Final Four. The Hawkeyes will play LSU for the championship Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and I still can't get over it.

It wasn't just the winning. It was Caitlin Clark, Iowa's future governor (if she ever chooses to run of course).

This 6-foot sensation is the shining star for her home state Hawkeyes. She looks a little more like a distance runner than a basketball player and that makes it even more thrilling watching her take over a game and score 41 points against a bigger, stronger opponent.

For me Friday was like watching Larry Bird lead Indiana State to the national finals when I was a freshman in high school. It felt just as magical. Just as surprising and inspiring to all of us that at one time or another have felt like our team could never, ever manage such a feat.

Anyway, enough about Iowa. Friday night also got me thinking about my adopted home of Montana and the Grizzly basketball teams I enjoy covering.

If little Caitlin Clark from West Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School can lead the Iowa Hawkeyes all the way to the national finals, shouldn't Montana be able to at least win a game in the NCAA tourney as well? Maybe even two?

I mean the men won one back in 2006, so it's been done since they took the laces off the ball. Plus the women, we all know what happened in the Big Dance back when Shannon (Cate) Schweyen played in the early 1990s.

It seems to me this Caitlin Clark formula is a good one. The next time a high school ringer comes along in the Treasure State — and make no mistake, one always does — the Grizzlies need to get that player in maroon & silver. Then you just build a nice supporting cast around that ringer the way Iowa has and, bang, you've set yourself up to shock the basketball world.

Yeah, I know, easier said than done. For every Schweyen and Larry Krystkowiak the Grizzlies have managed to keep in the state, there's a lot of Power Five conference players they've managed to lose.

It happens in every state, not just Montana. Back when I was writing for a paper in north central Iowa, I covered a lanky lad named Raef LaFrentz. Boy it would have been nice to see that 6-11 giant in Iowa black and gold rather than Kansas blue. But that's life I guess.

Maybe something needs to improve in Montana's recruiting pitch. For the life of me, I can't understand why a basketball ringer would shun her/his home state school and a chance to become a legend. I mean, just for the chance to play for a Power Five school and go down as yet another really good player in a program known for having really good players every season?

I guess that's just the wacky historian in me. My wife tells me I watch too many history programs and should try more funny, upbeat sitcoms. I can't help it though — Winston Churchill and Stalin just grab my attention. Maybe it's an illness.

Anyway, it is my firm belief the glory days of Montana men's and women's basketball are not history. The fans get out and faithfully support the teams and someday they'll both be back in the NCAA tournament. Maybe sooner rather than later.

But to really make a dent on the Big Dance floor, they need to lure those in-state ringers. We all know it's possible because Caitlin Clark was a McDonald's All-American and she opted for college in a flat Iowa town with brutal winters and absolutely no parking.

Just think how much fun Clark could have had going to college in beautiful Missoula.