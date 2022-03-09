BOISE, Idaho — The most powerful line in coach Brian Holsinger's postgame press conference Tuesday night had little to do with his team's crushing loss in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
Was he shocked and dismayed watching Northern Arizona take his Montana women's basketball squad to the woodshed? Of course. But Holsinger has tried to be about the big picture in his first season, mindful that a shift in program culture amid a miserable 1-7 run in the league tourney the past six years will probably not happen overnight.
"One of the things we've struggled with all year, and this is something we've really dealt with, is doubt and fear," the coach said candidly. "It creeps in, right?
"We have been learning, day-by-day, step-by-step, how to handle those moments when it's not going our way. Whether it be a call, a shot, a last-second shot, how do you handle that? Sometimes we don't get over those things fast enough."
When you take over as leader of the Lady Griz after 38 mostly glorious years under Robin Selvig, you inherit expectations that are pie-in-the-sky high. Shannon Schweyen and Mike Petrino tried it and they'd be the first to vouch for that fact.
You get the great fan base yes, but also ghosts of past success that haunt you every single day. Simply put, following Selvig as coach of Montana women's basketball is like following Pavarotti on the karaoke machine at your favorite bar.
How the hell do you do that?
"The Lady Griz are one of the most iconic programs in the country in my opinion, and Robin Selvig made it that," Holsinger said. "A lot of people would be like a little bit shying away from something like that. I'm like, 'This is unique.'
"After we beat Montana State at home, the former players were the ones that were more excited after the game than anybody else in the whole arena. That's unique."
Holsinger has a voracious appetite for competition and what seems like boundless energy. It's easy to see. He didn't look tired or overwrought after Tuesday's bad loss. He was talking about how it would be nice to earn a berth in the WNIT after posting a 19-11 record.
The quest for an NCAA tourney berth may be over now, but there are a lot of interesting Lady Griz story lines to watch in the coming weeks.
It's going to be fascinating to see if Holsinger brings back any of this year's seniors for their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Senior starters Sophia Stiles and Abby Anderson would naturally be on the top of his wish list if he has one, but both hinted it might be over after Tuesday's game.
Was that just the residue of defeat and mental fatigue? Will Stiles and Anderson feel differently in two or three weeks?
I'm not predicting either way. You'd assume Holsinger is in win-now mode, which is where I'd be if I were in his shoes, but he may also be hungry to get his own crop of signees on the floor.
There are some exciting players on the way, and the best may be the one very few know anything about. You may have noticed her standing under the basket watching Montana pregame warm-ups during recent home games.
Her name is Keeli Burton-Oliver. She's a 6-foot-3 forward/center from Seattle who enrolled at the semester.
Burton-Oliver was with Arizona State for a while and Washington State for a while and only recently was cleared to play medically, which is one reason you haven't heard much about her. She will provide a physical presence in the paint but also has a nice shooting touch.
"She went to Arizona State as a freshman and was (recognized as) one of the better players in the country," said Holsinger, who has known Burton-Oliver a long time. "She'll be a good. And from what I hear, she'll be a freshman next year."
Only time will tell if the newcomers pan out. It's always a crap shoot.
But if you step back and look at all the Lady Griz were able to accomplish this winter — the 19 wins were the most since Selvig's 2015-16 team and Montana was finally able to knock off its powerhouse archrival — you have to be impressed with where they're headed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.