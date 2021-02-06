MISSOULA — McCauley Todd is one of those cerebral football types that plans on watching the Super Bowl for days after it's over.
Not because he's a rabid Chiefs or Buccaneers enthusiast or a big fan of The Weeknd. The former University of Montana offensive lineman actually uses the game for teaching purposes as a grad assistant coach at Boise State.
"It's 100% a big source of professional development for college coaches to watch NFL tape," said the former Montana Western assistant. "The film we show our guys on the line is on new blocking techniques, schemes and concepts. There's tons of guys to watch."
Most of us will be focused on the ball Sunday as star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes vie for a title. Todd will be watching those guys with one eye and the mean hombres up front with the other. Guys like Bucs center Ryan Jensen, for example.
Jensen is that dude with exceptionally long hair that Brady bawled out earlier in the season for a personal foul penalty. He's since phased out the penalties, but, as Todd says:
"He's just nasty. Everything we always used to talk about as far as DOLA goes, he's the one that stands out to me," said Todd, referring to an enduring credo for the Montana football team that involves the acronym Dominant Offensive Line Attitude. "Just like my former teammate David Reese said, 'Jensen is as DOLA as it gets.'"
DOLA is not a term Todd uses often. It's so sacred, in fact, he has never borrowed it in his high school and college coaching stints.
"It's funny, we always talk about it whenever one of us is doing a hard workout, and DOLA pops into my head when it comes to life, too," he shared. "I'd say it's still a big part of who I am as a coach and of my mental toughness as a person."
Mental toughness might be most important of all for Mahomes Sunday. He's up against the greatest of all-time in Brady and that can have a psychological effect. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the feeling you have to play perfect to win. Just ask the Saints' Drew Brees and Packers' Aaron Rodgers, who both looked surprisingly average in January playoff losses to Brady.
Will Mahomes suffer the same fate? Todd doesn't think so.
"He's the type of guy that not too much rattles him," the former Griz deduced. "He's pretty unshakable. I think if anybody can do it, it's him. But you never want to put money against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl."
Which brings us to the main issue at hand: picking a Super Bowl winner.
As Todd points out, the Chiefs are banged up on their offensive line. They lost Eric Fischer, a Pro Bowl tackle, two weeks ago in the AFC championship. Mitchell Schwartz, their All-Pro right tackle, has been out with a back injury.
"And the Buccaneers have a pretty legit defense, especially the front seven are really good," Todd said. "They got after the Packers pretty well. It is going to be a little bit about what the Chiefs can do in protection. Mahomes is just so dynamic and they have such dynamic athletes on the outside."
In the end, Todd likes the Chiefs to outscore the Bucs with their turbo-charged attack. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are mighty tough to contain for any defender. Plus Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a marvelous offensive mind.
If you're asking this sports editor, I'm picking the Bucs.
As a Packers fan, nothing nauseated me more than seeing Brady's smiling mug the night he put Rodgers in his place two weeks ago. But that's when the thought first occurred to me Brady carries with him a secret weapon called mystique that tends to get into the heads of opposing teams.
Mahomes found a way to rally his team past Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners in the Super Bowl last February.
But make no mistake, Mahomes isn't playing Garoppolo Sunday.
