MISSOULA — The Winter Olympics came and went in February, and this sports fan spent a sum total of about an hour watching the action.
It's a shame really. Back when I was a kid and there were only three stations to choose from on our black-and-white television, the Winter Olympics meant much more.
There was a time when I followed men's downhill skiing more closely because guys like Franz Klammer were racing. Plus, we had wildly popular figure skaters like Dorothy Hamill, and men's hockey was a hoot to watch because the old Soviet Union set the bar so high, winning nearly every world championship and Olympic tournament from 1954 and 1991.
Forty-two years ago this week, the most memorable sporting event of my life occurred at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. The United States men's hockey team, made up of a bunch of college-aged guys, shocked the heavily favored, even-better-than-the-NHL Soviet Union.
It was deemed the greatest sports moment of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated. Nothing in sports rivals that upset and nothing ever will, partially because of the aura surrounding the Soviet Union team and the Cold War.
I was fortunate enough to interview the coach of the "Miracle on Ice" team, Herb Brooks, before he died in car accident in 2003. He was a terrific guy.
This month's Winter Olympics in China drew the lowest U.S. television ratings of all time. According to USA Today, viewership was down 42 percent from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the previous low.
My hour of watching included about 40 minutes of downhill skiing and roughly 20 minutes watching Whitefish's Maggie Voisin take fifth place in slopestyle skiing. The fifth-place finish probably didn't get enough ink in our newspaper considering it's the closest any western Montanan has come to earning a medal at the Winter Olympics since I arrived in the Treasure State 15 years ago.
Despite the lack of interest among American viewers this year, I remain optimistic about the future of the Winter Olympics. For me, it's all in the timing and details.
Four years from now, the Games will be held in Italy. They're eight hours ahead of us, which means we'll be watching same-day action and it won't be so doggone confusing, like watching Beijing action that's 15 hours ahead of us.
There's a couple of other things organizers could do to make the Games more visible to Americans, though I doubt they'd ever listen to this sports writer.
For one, start the event after the Super Bowl has been completed. Americans could care less about bobsleds and ice skating and skiing and curling when it's Super Bowl week. They'd care a lot more if it was the only game in town, so to speak. As it stands now, the 2026 event is slated to open on Super Bowl week once again, which is unfortunate.
Secondly, how about we ban Russian athletes for the next few Olympics? Make it really hurt for all the cheating.
Russia has lost more Olympic medals for failed drug tests (51) than any other country by far (four times more than the runner-up). Still, they continue to bend the rules when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs, sort of like their leader bends the rules when it comes to, well, you know.
Next time the Winter Olympics come around, I vow to watch more of the action, especially the men's and women's hockey and skiing. It was a blast watching those events when the Games were in Vancouver 12 years ago.
Since then, it's been a slippery slide toward apathy.
