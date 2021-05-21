NORMAL, ILL. — Twins from Montana have found a new football and academic home at Illinois State.
Bryson and Braydon Deming have signed scholarship agreements to transfer to ISU from Montana and join the Redbird football roster.
“They were in the (transfer) portal and we have some guys (assistant coaches) from Montana who knew about them and said they were good players,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “They are both big, tough guys with great work ethics. They both played a lot. They fill a need.”
Bryson Deming is a 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end, while Braydon is a 6-4, 258-pound defensive end. Both graduates of Billings West will have two years of eligibility at ISU.
The Redbirds' defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach is Travis Niekamp, who served as the Grizzlies’ special teams coordinator and linebackers coach under Bob Stitt. ISU defensive line coach Brian Hendricks was also previously an assistant at Montana.
“They are leaving for the right reasons. They are very good students, and they fit us academically. It all lined up,” Spack said. “They both want to study biomechanics and get a master’s in that.
"They have it at Montana, but the class is only offered during practice time so they couldn’t do it. Our graduate courses are in the evening.”
Bryson Deming caught five passes for 50 yards as Montana played only two spring games. He totaled 18 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and 10 receptions for 140 yards in 2018.
“He’s a very good athlete. He was a running quarterback in high school,” Spack said. “He can play tight end, fullback, H(-back). He moves well, he can catch, he runs well. He does it all pretty well.”
Bryson Deming joins a tight end group that includes Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl, Mitchell Lewis, Javon Charles and Brett Spaulding. Taula led the Redbirds over the four-game spring slate with 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
Braydon Deming continues ISU’s process of replenishing its defensive line. The Redbirds had previously added transfer linemen in Noah Hickcox from Minnesota and Darnell Hanson from Division II Upper Iowa.
“He can do both (defend the run and rush the passer),” Spack said of Braydon Deming. “With pass rushing, a lot of it is effort, and he has a really high motor.”
ISU’s transfers and returning players report for summer workouts on June 1.
