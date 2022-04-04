MISSOULA — Junior Bergen was still a Montana State football signee at this time last year.
It wasn’t until April 14 that the Billings native announced he was flipping to the Montana Grizzlies. Since then, the 2-star prospect helped save UM’s 2021 season by filling some big shoes, was named the team’s offensive MVP and carved out a spot in the history of the Brawl of the Wild as the Griz snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry.
There’s still so much more for Bergen to potentially accomplish after being the rare true freshman at UM to play as much as he did and as well as he did. He’s going through spring camp at Montana for the first time and is back to wide receiver, the position he was recruited to play before injuries necessitated his move to running back right before the season opener.
“I’m excited,” he said about the position change. “I know we got a pretty dynamic offense this year. We’re looking to throw the ball around, make some big plays. Just as a whole unit, I think we’re all excited.”
An area of emphasis for Bergen is learning coverages, which he didn’t have to worry about too much in the fall as a running back. He was just trying to get back to the line of scrimmage and find a hole where he could show his speed, another thing he wants to improve for this fall.
Bergen displayed his dynamic abilities on the way to finishing with 884 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He also showed his durability as a 5-foot-11, 175-pound teenager who carried the ball 118 times for 498 yards and four scores, all of which ranked second on the team.
Montana coach Bobby Hauck thinks all that live game experience can potentially be a benefit to Bergen going forward, even though he’s at a new position.
“Any ball carrier that’s able to get yards is a big deal,” Hauck said. “We want our wide receivers not to catch it and fall down. We want them to catch it and get yards. I think his ability to make people miss or even get tackled and hang on to the ball or get yardage after the catch is a big deal.”
Bergen isn’t entirely new to the wide receiver position. He was a two-time all-state wideout at Billings Senior before he became an all-state quarterback during his final high school season in 2020. He also got some reps at receiver during preseason camp in August 2021 and took some snaps there in the final few games in 2021.
Still, Bergen is focusing on improving his hands now that it appears he’ll be catching more passes than the 21 he snagged for 230 yards and one touchdown in the fall. He doesn’t want to bobble passes, like he did on the rivalry-swaying 74-yard touchdown reception he had on the second play of the Grizzlies’ 29-10 win over MSU on Nov. 20 in Missoula.
Bergen felt like his belief in himself took off throughout the year because of how he played while still adapting to the speed of the college game.
“Confidence-wise, just knowing that you can play at this level, I think that goes a long way mentally,” he said. “I think that’s over half the battle there. I think that helps significantly.”
Even though he’s a little banged up, Bergen also has been working on special teams in the return game. He started to run back punts late in the fall and finished with eight returns for 156 yards, including four for 75 yards against MSU.
Kick return opportunities might also be in the future for Bergen in addition to punt returns, Hauck noted. That’s because Bergen has shown he can cleanly catch the football in addition to the reasons he’s excelled on offense: his speed, his ability to make people miss and his ability to break tackles because “he plays bigger than he is.”
“Junior’s a smart guy,” Hauck added. “He can do a lot of things. He’s a versatile kid. But again, he’s just a freshman in college, so his evolution is going to be fun to watch.”
Spring game
Montana’s spring game will be broadcast throughout the state and in eastern Washington on SWX and can be streamed on the Watch SWX app.
The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Hamilton High School. “Voice of the Griz” Riley Corcoran will handle play-by-play duties, while former Griz quarterback and current Kalispell Glacier football coach Grady Bennett will provide color commentary.
For those attending the game, the gates open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 apiece. Fans will be able to get photos and autographs with players and coaches on the field after the game.
The Grizzly Scholarship Association will be hosting a pregame tailgate and happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bitter Root Brewing in Hamilton. Bitter Root Brewing will donate $1 from every beer sold at that time back to the GSA.
