MISSOULA — Gabe Sulser joined the Montana football team brimming with potential but is now on the move after an injury-plagued career as a wide receiver and punt returner.
Sulser, a Billings native, confirmed with the Missoulian and 406mtsports that he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Skyline Sports initially reported that he was leaving the Griz.
"I am beyond thankful for my friends and the relationships I made at the University of Montana," Sulser said in a text message. "I'm looking forward to a fresh start in this next chapter."
Sulser was a highly touted recruit who received a full-ride scholarship in the 2018 class, which was head coach Bobby Hauck's first recruiting class since he returned to Montana after nearly a decade away. He had been named the 2017 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year after helping lead the Broncs to back-to-back State AA football titles.
Sulser showed during his freshman season at UM why he was also coveted by Montana State, North Dakota State and Washington, which wanted him as a preferred walk-on. His state-champion sprinter speed shined through on his first college touch, a 53-yard touchdown run against Sacramento State. He finished the year with nine catches for 11 yards and three touchdowns, and four rushes for 133 yards and one score.
With things looking up, Sulser ran into multiple injuries. His 2019 season was cut short after six games because of an injury. He looked to be returning to form during the two-game season in the spring of 2021. However, he suffered another injury in his fourth game of the fall 2021 season.
Sulser finished his Griz career with 912 all-purpose yards in 21 games. He had 35 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He ran the ball 11 times for 165 yards and one touchdown. As a returner, he ran back 12 punts for 218 yards and had 115 kickoff return yards.
Sulser will be a redshirt junior with two years of eligiblity remaining in the 2022 season. His father Mark played for the Griz football team from 1986-1989, and his sister Morgan had been on UM's track and field team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.