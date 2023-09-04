It’s hard to say Junior Bergen isn’t already a breakout player.

The Billings native and Senior grad was the Montana Grizzlies’ offensive MVP in 2021 as a true freshman when he filled in at running back to lift an injury-depleted group and scored an iconic Brawl of the Wild touchdown. He then earned second-team All-America honors last year as a punt returner.

However, Bergen has yet to break out as a wide receiver, the position that he was recruited to play. In two years and 23 games entering the year, he had caught 38 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He had four catches, including the first touchdown of the year, in the season opener Saturday.

Last year, he ranked sixth on the team in receiving yards as he dealt with a left hand injury midway through the season. He’s now Montana’s third-leading returning receiver as the Griz look for multiple wideouts to step up.

Bergen could also see more play as a kick returner following the graduation of Malik Flowers. He and Garrett Graves were the returners in the opener, while he was the main punt returner.

Bergen sat down with 406mtsports.com as he’s reached the midpoint of his career with the Griz. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What goals did you set for yourself in the offseason?

A: I’m just trying to take it all in and appreciate everything for what it is, keep growing and keep learning. Just be the best teammate possible, whether that’s if I’m in the mix a lot or not in the mix at all, just make sure I’m there for all my teammates. Obviously, be the best I can be, give my best effort, best attitude. I just want to be a team player.

Q: Did you do anything different than past years in the offseason?

A: It was a little different, it was a little slow for me. Kind of seemed like it took forever to get here. It was just a little different, had a different feel. Just a lot of maintenance around my body. Just taking care of little nicks and bruises. Just trying to make sure I stay ahead of all that stuff. I’m getting treatment every day, multiple times a day, whether I’m ice bathing or getting with the trainers, physical therapy, all types of stuff like that.

Q: Taking care of your body, what else did you do to try to accomplish that?

A: I feel like I locked in on it for sure. I started easting healthier. Just listening to my body and taking care of my body was the big thing. Make sure I’m getting enough sleep and vitamins and all that stuff. Just trying to make sure I stay healthy. I cut out sugar for Lent. That was pretty tough, but it made it easier for me to stay away from sugar. I wasn’t a big vegetable guy and I started taking it little by little and eating more vegetables, fruits, meats.

Q: How much do you feel all that offseason work has helped you coming into this season?

A: A lot. I think just me becoming more disciplined, I think that’s going to be the big thing. We’ve got a long season and our bodies fall apart throughout the year. If you stay disciplined and stick to your regimen, you’ll be OK if you take care of everything.

Q: You were a two-time all-state receiver at Senior, but what did you learn last year about what it takes to play receiver in the Big Sky?

A: A lot. I hadn’t played receiver since my junior year of high school. It was a lot of changes and different speed. At the end of the day, it was football and you just got to go out and make plays and try to win your one-on-one matchups whenever you get them.

Q: How has your understanding of the wide receiver position evolved since last year?

A: I think I got a way better understanding because last year I felt like I was learning more things on the fly. As to now, I know all the fundamentals, everything that we drill. All that stuff, I feel like I’m pretty tuned in to all that.

Q: With that understanding, how much can that help this be your best season as a receiver so far?

A: That’s the goal. That’s why you put in all the work. You do all this stuff to make sure this year is your best year. Next year will be even better. That’s also why we play the games, so I guess we’ll see.

Q: What are those next steps to take in your development as a receiver?

A: Obviously, always work speed, strength. Hands as well. Footwork. All that good stuff. Just work it all.

Q: You have a new receivers coach with Bryce Erickson, so what is he adding to that room?

A: He’s a lot different than coach (Brent) Pease. He’s still a good coach, he knows what he’s talking about. He’s coaching, he’s teaching, he’s doing all that stuff to make sure we’re all dialed in. He’s a lot more chill than coach Pease, but he’ll still rip into you if he has to.

Q: Knowing coach Pease well, what will he bring to this offense as the coordinator now?

A: Fire. He’s going to bring a lot of fire, a lot of explosive plays. Coach Pease is a really smart dude. He knows what he’s talking about. He makes sure he gets his guys the ball in space. I’m just excited for the season.

Q: Lastly, being a Montana guy from Billings, what does it mean to you to be a Griz?

A: Missoula is a lot different than Billings. I like Missoula probably more. I got a great community behind me. Great teammates, great coaches. All that stuff kind of makes you feel at home. You just feel like you’re taken care of no matter what.