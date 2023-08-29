The Montana Grizzlies have had success turning young standouts on special teams into full-time contributors on offense or defense under coach Bobby Hauck. Trevin Gradney is trying to become the next one.

The Billings native and West High grad earned All-Big Sky first-team honors at the special teamer position in 2021. He again played every game in 2022 and picked up the same honor in the preseason awards this summer.

Gradney, who stands at 6-foot and 188 pounds, spent this past season as a backup cornerback in addition to special teams. He’s now competing for a starting spot at corner as the Griz aim to replace All-American Justin Ford.

He can become the first Montana native to start at cornerback since Hauck took over in 2018. The Griz brought in transfers from Akron (Ronald Jackson), UCLA (Jelani Warren) and junior college (Lamar Campbell) to foster competition and build depth.

Gradney is entering his fifth year in college and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He’s graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and is working on a Master of Business Administration, which he’s on track to finish next fall, he said.

Gradney sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about growing into being a cornerback. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What goals did you set for yourself in the offseason?

A: I was working out pretty much two times a day. Just trying to get my feet better. Just trying to do the things that I need to do to project myself into that starting role. I’m trying to do that still. I hope I can do that. My goal was to be able to start and provide something for this team that would help us win.

Q: You look pretty buff out there with the sleeves rolled up, so how has your body changed?

A: I cut out a lot of things. Probably soda was the hardest. I love Dr. Pepper. I’ve tried to cut back on it. I’ll treat myself to one every now and then. Trying to transform my body, transform the way I moved, I think I did a decent job at it. I’m still trying to get it done. I didn’t cut too much weight, but I leaned out and toned out. That was really good for me. It’s helped me. I think I got a little faster and a little quicker, which has been good.

Q: You’ve received several Big Sky special teams awards, so how has playing that phase of the game helped you in terms of trying to become a full-time defensive player?

A: I’ve played a lot of it. I’ve played the punt return, which is guarding the gunner. I’ve played the gunner, so I kind of know what’s going on there. I think the most helpful thing is just being able to compete out there. I think a lot of those positions is just caring and the willingness to do the job and loving competition. I think I’ve embraced competition and been able to do that.

Q: Coach Hauck praised your growth in making plays on the ball at corner, so how has that process gone for you?

A: I still think I got a long way to go honestly. But I think I have started to do that better. Just practicing, seeing a lot of balls thrown my way and trying to make those plays. That has always been a struggle for me. But I think it’s coming along way better than I anticipated this fast. It’s still got a little bit to go, but it’s good.

Q: You were an all-state cornerback at Billings West, but how different is playing cornerback in college compared to high school?

A: The speed of the game is tremendously different. And especially the speed of the receivers. I go against Aaron (Fontes) every day and he’s probably the quickest dude I’ve ever seen in my life. Dudes like that and going against Samori (Toure), Sammy (Akem), Mitch (Roberts), (Ryan) Simpson, all those guys have been tremendous help to me with trying to get my feet right and trying to slow down the game for me up here (points to head) but speed it up at the same time.

Q: You did some track and wrestling in high school, so how much do you think those have helped you with football?

A: Track helped me a lot. Wrestling you’d think would and it has for sure, just tackling-wise. Track for sure. I think learning how to run and knowing how to run and using your speed to your advantage out here, especially on the outside at corner, has helped me tremendously.

Q: Who have been your role models at corner and guys you try to model your game after?

A: I do watch a lot. Sauce Gardner. Jalen Ramsey. Grew up watching Darrell Revis. Then just the guys that were before me. Even Corbin (Walker), I take a lot of things from him.

Q: What have you learned from those guys before you, whether it was Justin Ford, Omar Hicks Onu or someone else?

A: I’ve had a lot of guys in my corner for a while. I try to take a little bit from each. I don’t think I could point anything out because I’m a little different. Like the way I move and the way Corbin moves is a little different. Corbin’s a little quicker than me. I’m a little longer than Corbin. I can stride it out a little bit better than other people.

Q: We just saw new position coach Kim McCloud walking by, so how is he helping you and what is he bringing to the group?

A: I think he’s brought a lot of great things to us. He’s coached a lot of offense, so that’s helped us being able to know what the receiver wants to do to us and how they want to do it. It’s also brought just a lot of energy, enthusiasm and courage to us. I think he’s helped me a lot with that and encouraged me a lot for sure.

Q: Lastly, what has it meant to you to be a Montana Grizzly?

A: It’s meant the world to me. I came to this place not knowing a whole lot about it. But it’s changed my perspective on a lot of things. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I love this place. What it means to me is a lot.