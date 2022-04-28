BILLINGS — Gabe Sulser isn’t exactly sure how or when, but somewhere along the way he became a fan of the tradition and what he perceived to be the culture of the University of Texas football program.
Sulser’s family would occasionally play a game around the house and ask if he could go one place to play football, where would it be?
He’d answer Texas and wonder what it’d be like to be a Longhorn.
In about a month, the former Billings Senior standout and Montana Grizzly will find out. On Thursday, Sulser confirmed to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that he was transferring to Texas after entering the transfer portal last week. The Montana Television Network first reported Sulser’s intentions.
Sulser will graduate from Montana on May 14 and then pack his bags for Austin, Texas, where he’s due to report at the end of May. Sulser has two years of eligibility left, which synchs up perfectly with the two years it will take to earn his intended Master’s degree in public affairs.
“It’s pretty cool to come full circle,” Sulser said Thursday night, recalling those earlier family discussions. “I didn’t necessarily plan it out this way, but when I figured out I might have the opportunity, I knew I had to take it.”
Looking for what he deemed a “fresh start,” Sulser entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and reached out to Texas, where former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate is the inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Choate tried to recruit Sulser to MSU, and Sulser scored a touchdown against the Bobcats in 2018.
“It’ll be good to know a familiar face and know somebody that I developed a relationship with through high school,” Sulser said. “That’ll certainly be comforting and make it seem not so foreign to me when I get there.”
The Texas coaching staff was willing to give Sulser a try, he said, and it didn’t take him long to make the decision.
Sulser was Montana’s Gatorade football player of the year in 2017, and helped the Broncs win Class AA state titles in 2016 and 2017. After graduating in 2018, he joined the Grizzlies and as a true freshman caught nine passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and another score.
He played in six games as a sophomore before COVID hit the following season, which limited the Grizzlies to two games in the spring of 2021. In the fall season that year, Sulser was limited to four games due to a knee injury and was able to use the campaign as a redshirt year, leaving him two more years for the Longhorns.
“I’m just looking forward to competing against the best and just proving it to myself that I can hang with those guys and help them any way I can,” Sulser said. “You know, it’s helped that I’ve played against some (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams in my time here, against Washington (in 2021) and Oregon (2019).
“I got to play in both those games, so I felt pretty comfortable in those settings.”
While at Montana, Sulser appeared in 21 games overall, rushing for 165 yards and one touchdown. He caught 35 passes for 414 yards and five more scores, and he averaged 28.8 yards on four kick returns and 18.2 yards on 12 punt returns.
Sulser said he was thankful for his time at Montana, but “at the end of the day it just wasn’t the place for me anymore and I wish them nothing but the best. I hope they go out next year and win it all. We’ll always be rooting for them.”
As for a role at Texas, Sulser said that hasn’t been decided. He said he’s under no illusions and knows the step up from Montana and the Football Championship Subdivision to Texas and the Big 12 Conference will be a big one.
He can’t help but look forward to the experience, though, now that he’s come, as he said, full circle.
“I certainly know it’s a heavy level of football, but at the same time, it’s about more than just the football aspect,” he said. “It’s just such a cool program to be a part of, so I’m just really thankful for the opportunity.
“It’s certainly going to be a deal where I’m not going to come in and immediately have an impact role. I’m going to have to earn everything I get, and I’m well aware of that. But I really do look forward to it.”
