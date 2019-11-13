BILLINGS — Billings West senior forward Willa Albrecht will continue her basketball career at the University of Montana.
Albrecht signed with Montana on Wednesday, about a month after she verbally committed. The Lady Griz's offer (a full-ride scholarship) was the only one Albrecht received, she told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday night.
"I’m just really excited to go play there," Albrecht said. "I think it’s a good fit for me, and it should be fun."
Though no other college extended an offer, Albrecht said she received interest from several schools, including Black Hills State, Lehigh, the University of Portland, Weber State, West Point and Wyoming. Montana State did not reach out to her, she said.
UM's campus, basketball facilities, community support and coaching staff were the main reasons Albrecht cited for signing there.
"They’ll really help me develop my skills as a basketball player," she said.
In 18 regular-season games for the Golden Bears last season, Albrecht averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. She made 51% of her field-goal attempts and shot 72% from the free-throw line. She averaged 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots per game, as well.
West has reached the Class AA state tournament in each of Albrecht's first three seasons and lost to Helena in the state title game this past March.
"She's been on a very talented team at Billings West, and I expect her to have some big, big numbers this year," Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen said in a video posted to Twitter. "Willa is anywhere from a 2 to a 3 to a 4 but just a tremendous athlete that we're looking forward to great things (from)."
Coach Schweyen on Willa Albrecht pic.twitter.com/bgvbBTzWgw— Montana Lady Griz (@MontanaGrizWBB) November 13, 2019
Albrecht finished third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Class AA state track and field meet last spring.
Albrecht’s twin sister Maddie is still deciding on a school. UM has expressed interest in Maddie, Albrecht said, but the twins would prefer to attend different schools.
"We’re ready to be separate from each other and do our own thing," Albrecht said.
The Lady Griz also announced Wednesday the signings of Glendive's Karsen Murphy, who committed in June, and Joelnell Momberg, who committed to UM last year and moved from Box Elder to Spokane in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.