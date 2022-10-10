MISSOULA — Eric Taber has been the sports information director for Montana Grizzlies football since 2015. In that time, he’s become the right-hand man for head coach Bobby Hauck in regards to all Griz info.
At Monday’s press conference, though, Hauck was alerted to a statistic he hadn’t yet heard. With a win this Saturday, he’d tie the program record by a head coach for victories over Idaho.
“That’s a failure of our sports information director, I had no idea” Hauck laughed as he gave Taber a hard time. “I take any opportunity to bust Tabes’ (Taber) chops that I can get.”
Hauck was in a good mood coming off the bye week as Montana prepared to host Idaho at 1 p.m. Saturday. Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be the host of the 88th meeting between the two teams, with the winner bringing home the coveted hardware.
The Little Brown Stein currently sits in Hauck’s office, where it’s been since 2018, his first year back with the Griz after leaving for multiple FBS coaching stops. If it remains there for another year, its stagnation in the UM trophy case will be a bit more historic.
The victory would give Hauck five wins over Idaho in the rivalry series, tying former head coach Don Read who was with the Griz from 1986-95. During that span, Read was just 5-6, but his lengthy tenure with the program helped him to secure the record in a series that’s been taking place since 1903.
Over the past couple decades, though, it’s hardly been a rivalry. The Griz have won every contest since 2000, while the Vandals bounced from the FBS back to the FCS and then struggled to regain their footing in the Big Sky Conference.
Hauck doesn’t discount what his program has been able to achieve though.
“They’re 3-2, they’re a good team, and I think they’ve been a good team when we played them in the past,” Hauck said.
It’s just that for the first time in a long time, this historic matchup seems to provide some excitement on both sides. The Griz are still ranked No. 3 in the country while the Vandals ride a three-game win streak into Missoula, presenting as UM’s first opponent with a winning record this season. Also, both had some extra time to scout one another with Week 6 byes.
While they made the most of the off week they were given, which was particularly important for his players on the mend, Hauck was indifferent about the open date. The Griz were afforded the chance to familiarize themselves with the Vandals’ scheme and practice some looks they think will work, but the bye interjected directly in the middle of their undefeated season.
“I don’t know, I don’t know what to think of open dates. We’re trying to keep our schedule as normal as it always is,” Hauck said. “We had a few good practices … but I’ve never really liked breaking up the routine when you’re on a roll … you deal with it as best you can.”
Playing into those concerns of their flame being snuffed out could be the heightened sense of promise surrounding the Vandals. Picked preseason No. 8 in the Big Sky coaches poll and ninth in the conference media poll, Idaho enters Week 7 with a flawless 2-0 mark in league play.
They have a breakout freshman running back and a sensational redshirt freshman quarterback that Hauck alluded to as a “concern.” The Griz are just hoping that the combination of a bye week and an upstart team doesn’t kill their mojo.
“They’re playing hard, they look physical and they look like they’re enjoying the game,” Hauck said of Idaho.
But they’ve been in this contest before, specifically 87 times since 1903, and they won’t be treating this one any differently. A Hauck-coached team is always a prepared team, and staying atop the Big Sky Conference and proving that they belong among the country's elite requires a win on Saturday.
“How many years have they been back in the league, five?” Hauck said. “It’s not like it’s something new.”
The only thing that would be new is the name “Bobby Hauck” showing up as the co-leader for career wins over the Vandals.
