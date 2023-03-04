Lady Griz vs. Idaho basketball 04.JPG

Montana's Carmen Gfeller looks to shoot while being guarded by three Idaho defenders in Monday's game at Robin Selvig Court. Gfeller, the top Lady Griz scorer at 13.6 points per game, will lead her team into its Big Sky Conference tourney opener Monday at noon in Boise. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Boise's Idaho Central Arena has been a house of horrors for the Montana women's basketball team.

Ever since the Big Sky Conference moved its postseason tournament to the Gem State, the Lady Griz have had little or no luck at all. They've been eliminated four years in a row and half of those have been heartbreakers.

Frank Gogola contributed to this story.

