MISSOULA — Boise's Idaho Central Arena has been a house of horrors for the Montana women's basketball team.
Ever since the Big Sky Conference moved its postseason tournament to the Gem State, the Lady Griz have had little or no luck at all. They've been eliminated four years in a row and half of those have been heartbreakers.
Fifth-seeded Montana (14-15) will try to change the trend when it battles fourth-seeded Eastern Washington (18-10) in a quarterfinal showdown Monday at noon. The teams split in the regular season, with the Lady Griz winning in Cheney in late December and the Eagles in Missoula in mid-January.
So what exactly is it about Idaho Central Arena that gives Montana fits? Is it the hockey ice underneath the court that leaves Lady Griz shooters cold? Is it something about the rims?
Nah. Just one of those fluke things Montana is bound and determined to change. Coach Brian Holsinger pointed out earlier this week that his team is "completely different" this season.
"We had so many returners last year that had been here a long time and I think with that came some baggage from the tournament," he said. "When something goes wrong, all of a sudden you revert back to your past experiences.
"There was a little of that when NAU hit a few shots (in last year's tourney opener) and we started to doubt ourselves."
No one would like to see Montana's Big Sky tourney blues come to an end more than fifth-year player Carmen Gfeller. She has been around for all the lowlights in Boise.
"Nobody wants to lose out first in March — everybody is trying to play for as long as they can," she said. "Having veteran experience between myself, Sammy (Fatkin) and Gina (Marxen) is super important.
"It's a priority for us (veterans) to tell the team how important every single possession is. A lot of it is focus and expect the worst, hope for the best. Just do everything to prepare the best you can. I'd love to see our team turn that corner."
Marxen is unique in the sense she started for Idaho back in 2020 when the Vandals reached the championship game. That contest was never played because of COVID-19, but getting there is something Marxen will probably never forget.
"One of the biggest (keys) is to maintain composure," Marxen said of the Big Sky tourney. "It can be a very pressure-filled arena and environment with the win-or-go-home and every game matters. You just take each possession step by step."
Montana's matchup with Eastern Washington looks relatively even on paper. The Lady Griz dominated the Eagles in their league debut back in late December, using 18 points by Gfeller in an 11-point win. Eastern dominated when it came to Missoula in mid-January behind a career game by Jaydia Martin (33 points).
"Martin has been hurt and I don't know if she's still hurt. I know she didn't play at Montana State," said Holsinger, alluding to a stunning win by the Eagles last Monday in Bozeman.
"That's a big factor. She was a big factor against us both games. But they're gritty. They have some veterans. They rebound the ball hard and make it hard for you to score."
It would be a stretch to say the Lady Griz are playing their best basketball heading into the tournament. They lost their last two games on the road against Portland State and Sacramento State before outlasting Idaho in their home finale last Monday, 85-82, despite 40 points by Beyonce Bea.
But the Lady Griz are mostly healthy, with reserve guard Haley Huard expected to rejoin the team after sitting out the last three games. Depth will be a valuable asset for Montana if it can somehow win Monday and Tuesday, earning a berth in Wednesday's final.
"Three games in three days is kind of a normal thing you have to win. It's what you did in the Pac-12 Tournament all the years I was there," said Holsinger, a former Oregon State assistant. "It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I'm kind of curious myself. There's some good teams in the lower part of our league that are scary to play."
Since Montana beat Eastern this season and also posted a road win Northern Arizona, the top-seeded team that UM would likely face in the semifinals Tuesday, it's easy to get excited about the Lady Griz chances. The important thing is to not get caught looking ahead.
"(Monday) will be a really competitive game and we're really looking forward to it," Gfeller said. "Second time we played them we were in a little bit of a rut, but since then we've gelled more and figured each other out better."
Holsinger is well aware of the expectations for Lady Griz basketball. It's been a roller-coaster ride this season and the losing record is not what Holsinger or his troops were expecting back in November. But a couple wins is Boise this week would erase any bad memories.
"This program is a work in progress to get back to where it was," the coach said. "It was a special place that won championships all the time. That's what we want to get back to. It doesn't always happen overnight. What I hope is to take a next step, which for us is to beat Eastern."
