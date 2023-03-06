Montana Lady Griz forward Carmen Gfeller (20) puts up a shot against Eastern Washington Eagles forward Camille Jentzsch (44) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships game between the Lady Griz and Eastern Washington at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger yells to his players from the sideline during the Big Sky Basketball Championships game between the Lady Griz and Eastern Washington at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Montana Lady Griz guard Sammy Fatkin (00) puts up a jumper against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Alexis Pettis (1) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships game between the Lady Griz and Eastern Washington at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Monday, March 6, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BOISE — The Boise blues continued for the Montana women’s basketball team.
The fifth-seeded Lady Griz opened the Big Sky tournament with a 72-64 loss to fourth-seeded Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals at Idaho Central Arena. They dropped to 0-2 in conference tournament games under head coach Brian Holsinger, who wrapped up his second season of a four-year contract.
“I hope it hurts,” Holsinger said. “It has to hurt enough to make changes. I’ll accept responsibility more than anybody. I have wonderful kids to coach. For whatever reason, I couldn’t quite get them over the edge in a lot of games this year. There’s a lot of different factors. We have to get better in some areas in order to win these games versus what the outcome was today.”
The Lady Griz had split with Eastern Washington, No. 1 seed Northern Arizona and No. 3 Sacramento State during the regular season and lost close games to No. 2 Montana State. It had seemed like they had gotten a favorable draw in the tournament and could make a run.
However, they ended without a tournament victory for the fifth season in a row. They finished with a 14-16 record, their first losing season since 2019, after going 19-11 in Holsinger’s debut campaign. A three-game skid late in the year dropped them from the second to the fifth seed.
“We just weren’t quite there most of the season,” he said. "You saw flashes of it. We weren’t consistent. But I couldn’t be prouder of these guys. We are building something special. It takes time.
“Everybody wants it to go faster. I want it to go faster. I hate losing. These guys hate losing. But sometimes you have to go through these things that hurt in order to get to where you want to go.”
Montana's loss came even though Eastern Washington was playing without All-Big Sky third-team forward Jaydia Martin, who was on crutches. She had scored 33 points in the Eagles’ 87-60 win in January in Missoula, a vastly different outcome than Montana’s 81-70 in December in Cheney, Washington.
EWU's Jamie Loera, the Big Sky defensive player of the year, stepped up to score a game-high 23 points and dished a game-best seven assists. She grabbed nine rebounds and collected five steals to push the ball, helping the Eagles tally 20 points off 14 UM turnovers.
Aaliyah Alexander matched Loera with 23 points by hitting four of their eight 3-pointers. Jacinta Buckley, an all-conference honorable mention, added 11 points. That trio combined for 33 of EWU’s 43 first-half points, which were too many in a half for Holsinger.
“We have to put last year’s defensive intensity with this year’s offense,” he said. “If you put those two things together, we’ll be pretty good. This year’s team scored a lot easier than we did last year, but we weren’t as gritty and we weren’t as tough.
“The urgency on defense wasn’t there all season. It just was very inconsistent. To be a really good championship team, to win a game here at the tournament, you got to play both. We just haven’t.”
Montana’s upperclassmen carried the scoring load, spearheaded by All-Big Sky first-team forward Carmen Gfeller with 18 points. All-Big Sky third-team guard Sammy Fatkin added 12 points and three assists. All-Big Sky honorable mention guard Gina Marxen had 10 points and two helpers.
Gfeller will be returning for a sixth season by using her COVID year of eligibility. Even she hasn’t won a tournament game in her long time playing for UM.
“It’s really disappointing,” she said. "It’s really frustrating. I think we have a very, very talented team. It’s really hard to come in here and walk out the next day. That’s just something that we’ve been trying to work through every single year that I’ve been here. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come back and get another shot at it.”
Guard Mack Konig, the Big Sky freshman of the year, chipped in 10 points but committed four turnovers against one assist. Fellow true freshman guard Libby Stump had five points and one assist but also three turnovers. They both showed up on the big stage against MSU but failed to do so in their first go-around at the tournament.
Holsinger had said winning a game at the Big Sky tournament would be the next step for the program to take. They’re not where he thought they would’ve been after two seasons.
“I think it’s behind,” he said. “I want to win, are you kidding? We haven’t won enough in my opinion. That puts a lot on the freshmen. Those two are very talented. But they are freshmen. You saw it today. They really struggled in the moment.”
The defeat marked UM’s sixth consecutive loss in the conference tournament going back to 2018. The Lady Griz fell to 0-5 in tourney games in Boise.
They had owned the Big Sky under former longtime coach Robin Selvig, whose name Holsinger has invoked numerous times throughout the season. Restoring that Lady Griz mystique is something he's still trying to accomplish as they're 1-7 at the tournament under three coaches since Selvig retired.
“The program is not where it should be in my opinion yet,” he said. “The third year will be a big tell-tale. We’ll be super young again. But lots of talent coming in. I’m excited about the future, disappointed in the result. I’m a defensive guy. We did not play defense like we should have all year. We got to improve in that area, and we will.”
UM sprinted to an early 8-2 lead by driving to the basket and scoring four buckets in the paint, but EWU responded with an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers. The Lady Griz kept attacking the rim and shot 76.9% (10 of 13) from the field to build a 23-18 lead after the first quarter.
They scored their first 25 points inside the arc until back-to-back 3-pointers by Dani Bartsch and Gfeller gave them a 31-22 lead. EWU answered with a 21-4 run as the Lady Griz trailed 43-35 at the half despite shooting 51.9% and holding the Eagles to 42.5% as they gave up 15 points off 11 turnovers.
UM’s deficit hit 10 points at 51-41 after the Eagles’ second 3-pointer of the second half, but an 8-0 run powered by six points by Gfeller brought them within 51-49. EWU then closed on a 6-0 run with four points from Loera, putting UM down 57-49 after three quarters.
A 5-0 burst to open the fourth quickly pulled the Lady Griz within 57-54 on Marxen’s 3-pointer, but the Eagles thn went on an 8-0 run with five points by Alexander. A 6-0 run fueled by Fatkin and Gfeller brought them within 65-60 with 3:28 to play. Trailing 67-62, UM missed two 3-pointers and Alexander drained a corner triple that served as the dagger.
“The last few years we got on our heels from the get-go,” Fatkin said. “I was proud of the way we came out. We jumped up quick. We came out aggressive. We were playing right from the start. I don’t know what necessarily changed.
"I think all year we’ve been preaching defense and I don’t think we got enough stops. Defense, it didn’t matter enough tonight. It comes down to getting stops here and we didn’t do that.”
