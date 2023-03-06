BOISE — The Boise blues continued for the Montana women’s basketball team.

The fifth-seeded Lady Griz opened the Big Sky tournament with a 72-64 loss to fourth-seeded Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals at Idaho Central Arena. They dropped to 0-2 in conference tournament games under head coach Brian Holsinger, who wrapped up his second season of a four-year contract.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

