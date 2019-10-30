MISSOULA — Bozeman running back Asher Croy became the sixth-known commit in Montana's 2020 recruiting class when he announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday night.
"While I wish I could be a Bozeman Hawk forever, after spending plenty of time and consideration I have decided to continue my education and football career at the University of Montana. Thank you to everyone who helped along the way," Croy wrote in a tweet.
While I wish I could be a Bozeman Hawk forever, after spending plenty of time and consideration I have decided to continue my education and football career at the University of Montana. Thank you to everyone who helped along the way @jaceschillinger @GrizCoachGreen @MontanaGrizFB pic.twitter.com/g30iZ0ReVn— Asher Croy (@ACroy34) October 31, 2019
Croy is in his first season at Class AA Bozeman after transferring from Class B Huntley Project this past summer. He's run for a Class AA-best 1,282 yards and 14 touchdowns on 176 carries, for an average of 7.3 yards per rush.
Croy was an all-state running back at Huntley Project as a junior, running for 2,173 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Croy is the son of Guy Croy, who played for the Montana Grizzlies.
Montana's other commits in the class of 2020 include Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad, Kalispell Glacier wide receiver/cornerback Drew Deck, Missoula Sentinel wide receiver/cornerback Jaxon Lee, Huntley Project defensive lineman Journey Grimsrud and Sandpoint (ID) offensive lineman Brandon Casey.
