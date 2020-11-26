MISSOULA — Bozeman senior Brady Lang announced his commitment to the Montana Grizzlies on Wednesday, making it the third year in a row that a player from the backyard of rival Montana State is heading to Missoula.
Lang is the 16th-known commit in UM’s 2021 recruiting class and the 12th-known in-state commit. He’s rated as a 2-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 11 recruit in the state for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, giving the Grizzlies nine 2- or 3-star recruits in their class and six players in the top 15 in the state.
Lang stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is being recruited as a defensive back and is coming to Montana as a preferred walk-on, he told 406mtsports.com. He chose the Griz over offers from Div. II University of Mary and NAIA schools Montana Tech, Montana Western, MSU-Northern and Dickinson State.
This fall, Lang tallied 30 tackles and a career-best five tackles for loss in addition to collecting two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in nine games. On offense, he caught 14 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown. In 22 career varsity games, he had 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one blocked punt.
Lang shared his commitment on Twitter by writing: “Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana. Thanks to everyone who has helped make this possible. Go GRIZ!! @SacksGriz @Coach_Hauck.”
Among UM’s in-state commits, Lang joins the Missoula Sentinel foursome of safety Jace Klucewich, athlete TJ Rausch, linebacker Geno Leonard and quarterback Camden Sirmon, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick, Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Helena High linebacker Zac Evans, Red Lodge defensive end Corby Mann, Whitehall defensive end Dylan Smith and Savage athlete Sloan McPherson.
Montana's four known out-of-state commits are quarterback Daniel Britt from Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown from Oregon, linebacker Ben McGourin from Washington and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Oregon.
