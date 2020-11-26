MISSOULA — Bozeman senior Padraig Lang announced his commitment to the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, following in the footsteps of his twin brother Brady, who committed Wednesday.
Lang is the 17th-known commit in UM’s 2021 recruiting class and the 13th-known in-state commit. He’s rated as a 2-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 10 recruit in the state for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, giving the Grizzlies 10 2- or 3-star recruits in their class and seven players in the top 15 in the state.
Lang stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, is being recruited as a safety and is coming to Montana as a preferred walk-on, he told 406mtsports.com. He chose the Griz over offers from Div. II University of Mary and NAIA schools Montana Tech, Montana Western, MSU-Northern and Dickinson State.
In 26 career varsity games, Lang totaled 135 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. He also caught three passes for 71 yards.
Lang shared his commitment on Twitter, writing: "Very excited to announce that I will continue my career as a Montana Grizzly! So thankful for the people who have supported me. Go Griz!"
Very excited to announce that I will continue my career as a Montana Grizzly! So thankful for the people who have supported me. Go Griz! pic.twitter.com/CE76k8AdlV— Padraig Lang (@LangPadraig) November 26, 2020
Among UM’s in-state commits, Padraig Lang joins his brother along with the Missoula Sentinel foursome of safety Jace Klucewich, athlete TJ Rausch, linebacker Geno Leonard and quarterback Camden Sirmon, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick, Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Helena High linebacker Zac Evans, Red Lodge defensive end Corby Mann, Whitehall defensive end Dylan Smith and Savage athlete Sloan McPherson.
Montana's four known out-of-state commits are quarterback Daniel Britt from Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown from Oregon, linebacker Ben McGourin from Washington and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.