Montana was seemingly left for dead, trailing by 12 points with five minutes to play Sunday afternoon at Air Force.
The Griz battled back, trying to pull off an impressive comeback like the football team did in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. They cut the deficit to one point twice, but they could never claim the lead in a 59-56 loss that dropped their record to 3-4.
Junior point guard Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 17 points in his return from a right foot injury that had him sidelined since Nov. 18. He was 7 of 9 from the floor after he came into the game having been 7 of 25 through his first four contests.
Whitney scored 12 of UM's 23 first-half points as it faced a 24-23 deficit. The Griz started slow in the second half as Corbin Green scored nine of his 15 points on Air Force's first four possessions to increase UM's deficit to six points.
"Always room for improvement, right?" UM coach Travis DeCuire said on his postgame radio interview. "I think attention to detail on the offensive side of the ball led to some turnovers that probably shouldn’t have taken place in the first half. Down one, probably could be up six or seven.
"First three minutes of the second half really are the tale of the game. Just too many high-percentage shots for the big guy inside. We never really recovered until late. Our sense of urgency could be a little better, but offensively, I thought we could have gotten quite a few better shots."
Whitney, the Grizzlies' primary ball handler, found his way to the basket with regularity against the matchup zone defense. Six of his seven made buckets came in the paint.
Fellow guard Jonathan Brown also had success driving to the rim, although it came much later in the game. He scored eight of his 10 points in the final 8:16, including a layup that cut the deficit to 55-54 with 18 seconds to play.
The Griz scored 44 of their 56 points in the paint. Add in seven free throws, and that leaves five points they scored outside the paint.
"Attacking the rim was the answer," DeCuire said. "Doing it with your post, we had seen that on film, and that’s how we play. They did a pretty good job of really crowding those guys and keeping them from getting shots, so then we had to open it up.
"Whit’s the guy that in those situations does the best job of getting in the paint and making plays. Took Jonathan a while to get going. I think if we could have gotten him going a little earlier, it would have been a different story."
Lonnell Martin Jr. hit a 3-pointer to pull UM within 53-52 with 30 seconds to play. The Griz finished 1 for 11 on 3-pointers while missing top 3-point shooter Aanen Moody, who sat out his second straight game with an illness. They came into the game having made at least five 3-pointers in each of their first six games.
Montana intentionally fouled down the stretch for the first time this season in its first game decided by single digits. Jeffrey Mills went 4 for 4 and Jake Heidbreder went 2 for 2 at the free throw line in the final minute.
Mills finished with 14 points. Heidbreder led the Falcons with 16 as the main recipient of their backdoor cuts in the Princeton offense as they piled up 14 assists on 21 made baskets compared to UM's seven on 24.
"I thought the guys did a good job of managing that," DeCuire said of fouling late. "We fouled the guys we wanted to foul. It was working out. We were probably just one made three away from overtime or winning."
Martin's 3-pointer was the final score in a 12-1 run after UM trailed 52-40 with 5:08 to play. They had gotten within three points at 39-36 before a drought of 7:29 without a field goal saw their deficit grow to 50-38.
Junior forward Josh Bannan scored eight of his points after the Griz went down 52-40. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and no assists while committing three turnovers in 31 minutes as he played through an illness.
Senior forward Mack Anderson finished with a game-high seven rebounds in 16 minutes. The Griz held the Falcons without a made field goal in the final 5:08. Air Force was 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.
"Mack's activity defensively blocking shots, contesting shots, going up above the rim rebounding," DeCuire said of what fueled the late surge. "Our guards did a better job of taking away the backdoor layups. They just got a ton. Now, we were taking away 3s. To do that, you pay a little bit of a price.
"Mack was the one guy in the middle that could clean that up for us, so we were able to get away with some of our aggression on the perimeter during that stretch. I just think we became a more urgent basketball team because time was running out."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.