MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team had a much smoother night on the court Monday night than they did last time out on Saturday.
The offense was clicking and things looked smooth against North Dakota on the road.
But things fell apart when it mattered the most.
Montana held a 69-55 lead just under the eight minute mark of the second half against North Dakota on the road in Grand Forks. Then the Fighting Hawks answered with a 24-8 extended run to close the comeback and take a 79-77 win.
With about a minute left, Brandon Whitney appeared to make the game-winning plays when he stuffed Fighting Hawks guard Caleb Nero on a drive, then came back and hit a blow-by layup on the other end for a 75-73 lead. But a pair of free throws and a missed Grizzlies shot led to disaster.
Nero hit the go-ahead bucket with an And-1 bucket off a switch, as he blew past Josh Vazquez and was met at the rim by Mack Anderson who committed the foul. Nero would miss the freebie, but Josh Bannan's full-court heave clanked off the backboard.
Montana falls to 1-2, going 0-2 on the road trip, while North Dakota gets to 1-1 on the season.
The Grizzlies used a balance offensive attack, led by Whitney's career high 30 points as the sophomore guard scored 16 in the first half. Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed North Dakota to shoot 49% (24/49) from the field, 47.4% (9/19) from deep and the Hawks went 22 of 30 from the charity stripe taking advantage of fouls by Montana.
In three games this season, three different Grizzlies have led the team in scoring. In a blowout win over NAIA Dickinson State to open, Bannan led the charge with 15. Against Mississippi State, which received votes in this week's AP Top 25 poll, Derrick Carter-Hollinger had the best night on O with 11 and a pair of 3s.
Against the Fighting Hawks, it was apparently Whitney's turn. The young guard got everywhere he wanted against the Fighting Hawks guards, hitting a myriad of shots. He went 10 of 15 from the field, including that blistering first half where he worked well with Griz bigs to get free.
Whitney's season high before Monday night was six, against Dickinson State, and he hit just five against Miss. State as part of a slow start to the season. The 30 points Monday night.
Kyle Owens had a tough night as the junior fouled out with around five minutes left as he finished with two points, two rebounds and one assist in just eight minutes. The game was a bit of a foul-fest with a combined 51 fouls between the teams — Montana was called for 29 and North Dakota at 22. Anderson also fouled out as he played just 12 minutes.
Local's big night
Fighting Hawks guard Brendan Howard, a Great Falls High grad and former MSU Billings player, had a big night against the Griz. The former Montana prep hoops star went for a team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting as he hit a pair of free throws late that tied the game before Nero's game-winner.
Up next
Montana (1-2) will get a few days to rest after the quick two-game road trip and will host Nebraska Omaha (1-1) Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena at 6 p.m.
