MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney didn’t feel like he had to force the game-winning shot, but when he missed it, he had the right positioning to track down the rebound and score the put back Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
Whitney’s basket with 11 seconds left proved to be the decisive bucket in a back-and-forth affair between Montana and Northern Arizona. The Griz made clutch plays in the final two minutes, whether it was Aanen Moody’s 3-pointer down four points, Josh Vazquez’s steal and fast break layup, or the defensive stand after Whitney’s go-ahead score.
Whitney, who was sick in UM’s first game against NAU, scored all 10 of his points in the second half, and the Griz needed every one of them in a 67-66 win over the Lumberjacks. They collected their second three-game win streak this season as they evened their Big Sky record at 6-6 and vaulted from seventh in the conference standings to fourth in an eight-day stretch.
“The feeling’s good,” Whitney said after the game amid autograph and photo requests. “We’re just trying to keep the mojo going and get on a roll because that’s really what we’ve been needing.
“Before these two games, we were in close ones and we weren’t able to finish them out. Now that we were able to do it Thursday, it gave us more confidence in those situations. I definitely feel like we’ve turned a corner.”
Whitney stayed engaged in the first half despite not taking a single field goal attempt as his drives inside collapsed the defense and he then kicked the ball out to shooters. He dished four of his game-high six assists in the opening 20 minutes, with his third helper coming on Moody’s first of seven 3-pointers. UM carded 16 assists on 27 made field goals.
Moody finished 7-of-9 shooting beyond the arc while the Griz were 11 of 23, opening driving lanes for Whitney as defenders couldn’t leave him to help. He made five of his six 3-point attempts in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to give the Griz a 35-33 halftime lead.
Moody scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, matching the career-high 26 he had Thursday when his seventh 3-pointer pulled UM with 64-63 with 1:41 to play. He totaled 52 points on 19-of-32 shooting from the field (59.4%) and 10-of-16 on 3-pointers (62.5%) in the wins this week in his return from a concussion.
Vazquez scored only two points, but it was a crucial two when he stole the ball from Jalen Cone near mid-court and raced for a layup for a 65-64 lead with 47 seconds left. Dischon Thomas added 13 points after not scoring in the 69-67 win over Northern Colorado on Thursday. Josh Bannan had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“It feels great,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said. “Three in a row. Two of these types of games back to back. We don’t want these games, but I think we needed to come out with wins in these scenarios.
“If you’re going to be active in the conference tournament, it’s going to be a lot of these types of games. I think our guys now have a lot of confidence down the stretch in close games that they can win.”
The rematch between UM and NAU was played within a two-possession window for the final 26:29. The first game between them, a 75-74 overtime road loss for UM, featured 19 lead changes, 14 ties and neither team leading by more than one possession for the final 18:32.
The Griz improved to 2-3 in one-score Big Sky games, beating UNC by two and NAU by one this week. They went down 64-60 when Carson Towt converted an and-1 on a possession with three offensive rebounds as he bullied UM for 23 points and 12 boards.
The Lumberjacks' final points came after Vazquez’s layup, when Xavier Fuller hit two free throws on his way to 16 points, putting UM down 66-65. NAU outrebounded UM 35-28 and had an offensive rebound on its possession after Whitney's layup but missed a second shot.
In Big Sky play, NAU dropped to 1-6 in games decided by single digits, 1-5 in one-possession games and 1-3 in one-point results. The Lumberjacks lost 69-68 at Montana State on Thursday in a game that they trailed for only 44 seconds and gave up the winning layup with three seconds left.
Through 56 Big Sky games, 16 contests (28.6%) were decided by one possession, 25 matches (44.6%) were decided by two possessions and 35 games (62.5%) were decided by single digits. The largest margin has been 29 points, which was UM’s 84-55 win over Idaho State.
“I think we learned from them,” Whitney said of the close losses. “Definitely a teaching moment for us. We finally got over that hump. I feel like if we just keep rolling, we should be good.
“We just got to keep it going now and don’t let up. We can’t think just because we won these past couple games that we can just relax. We can’t. It’s a battle every night.”
UM moved up three spots in the Big Sky standings from seventh to fourth during its three-game winning streak. The Griz beat two teams below them this past week in NAU and UNC, and moved past Portland State with their streak-starting win last Saturday. A loss to PSU would’ve put them in seventh place and two games behind the sixth-place team last week.
Sacramento State dropped from fifth to sixth with an overtime loss to Idaho on Saturday, the Hornets’ third consecutive home loss since beating UM by 19. League-leader Eastern Washington moved to 12-0 and second-place Montana State upped its record to 10-2.
The Griz will now have a chance to beat the teams sandwiched around them in the standings. Third-place Weber State improved to 7-3 with a 72-71 win over Idaho State on Saturday. The Bengals dropped to 5-5 and have played two fewer games than UM, which is also .500.
UM’s last game against Weber featured a failed inbound pass that led to a game-winning 3-pointer with one second left. The Griz needed to inbound the ball with 0.6 seconds left against NAU, and Bannan’s pass was batted by Towt, landed in the hands of NAU’s Jack Wistrcill, but the buzzer sounded before he got off a shot. NAU missed 10 of its final 11 field goal attempts.
“It’s growth and luck,” DeCuire said of what the three-game win streak signifies. “We were very unlucky against Weber State. That game’s over, just get it inbounds.
“For us, it’s doing the right things and minimizing your mistakes down the stretch. I thought (Saturday) we had the fewest mistakes of the two teams in the last two minutes, and we win.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.