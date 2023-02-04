MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney didn’t feel like he had to force the game-winning shot, but when he missed it, he was determined to track down the rebound and score the put back Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
Whitney’s basket with 11 seconds left proved to be the decisive bucket in a back-and-forth affair between Montana and Northern Arizona. The Griz made clutch plays in the final two minutes, whether it was Aanen Moody’s 3-pointer down four points, Josh Vazquez’s steal and fast break layup, or the defensive stand after Whitney’s go-ahead score.
Whitney, who was sick in UM’s first game against NAU, scored all 10 of his points in the second half, and the Griz needed every one of them in a 67-66 win over the Lumberjacks. They collected their second three-game win streak this season as they evened their Big Sky record at 6-6 and vaulted from seventh in the conference standings to fourth in an eight-day stretch.
Whitney stayed engaged in the first half despite not taking a single field goal attempt. He dished four of his game-high six assists in the opening 20 minutes, with his third helper coming on Moody’s first of seven 3-pointers. UM finished with 16 assists on 27 made field goals.
Moody finished 7-of-9 shooting beyond the arc while the Griz were 11 of 23, opening driving lanes for Whitney as defenders couldn’t leave him to help. He made five of his six 3-point attempts in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to give the Griz a 35-33 halftime lead.
Moody scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, matching the career-high 26 he had Thursday when his seventh 3-pointer pulled UM with 64-63 with 1:41 to play. He totaled 52 points on 19-of-32 shooting from the field (59.4%) and 10 of 16 on 3-pointers (62.5%) in the wins this week.
Josh Vazquez scored only two points, but it was a crucial two when he stole the ball from Jalen Cone near mid-court and raced for a layup for a 65-64 lead with 47 seconds left. Dischon Thomas added 13 points, while Josh Bannan had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Griz improved to 2-3 in one-possession Big Sky games, beating NAU by one and Northern Colorado by two this week. They went down 64-60 when Carson Towt converted an and-1 as he bullied the Griz down low for 23 points and 12 rebounds. After Vazquez’s layup put them up by one, they fell down 66-65 when Xavier Fuller hit two free throws to finish with 16 points.
The rematch between UM and NAU was played within a two-possession window for the final 26:29. The first game between them, a 75-74 overtime road loss for UM, featured 19 lead changes, 14 ties and neither team leading by more than one possession for the final 18:32.
NAU dropped to 1-6 in Big Sky games decided by single digits, 1-5 in one-possession games and 1-3 in games decided by one point. The Lumberjacks had lost 69-68 Thursday at Montana State in a game that it trailed for only 44 seconds and gave up a layup with three seconds left.
Through 56 Big Sky games, 16 games (28.6%) were decided by one possession, 25 games (44.6%) were decided by two possessions and 35 games (62.5%) were decided by single digits. The largest margin has been 29 points, which was UM’s 84-55 win over Idaho State.
UM has moved up three spots in the Big Sky standings from seventh to fourth during its three-game winning streak. The Griz beat two teams below them this past week in NAU and UNC, and moved past Portland State with their streak-starting win last Saturday. A loss to PSU would’ve put them in seventh place and two games behind the sixth-place team last week.
The Griz will now have a chance to beat teams sandwiched around them in the standings. Third-place Weber State improved to 7-3 with a 72-71 win over Idaho State on Saturday. The Bengals dropped to 5-5 and have played two fewer games then UM, which is also .500.
Sacramento State dropped from fifth to sixth with an overtime loss to Idaho on Saturday, the Hornets’ third consecutive home loss after an undefeated start. League-leader Eastern Washington moved to 12-0 and second-place Montana State upped its record to 10-2.
This story will be updated.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.