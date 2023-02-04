MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney didn’t feel like he had to force the game-winning shot, but when he missed it, he was determined to track down the rebound and score the put back Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

Whitney’s basket with 11 seconds left proved to be the decisive bucket in a back-and-forth affair between Montana and Northern Arizona. The Griz made clutch plays in the final two minutes, whether it was Aanen Moody’s 3-pointer down four points, Josh Vazquez’s steal and fast break layup, or the defensive stand after Whitney’s go-ahead score.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments