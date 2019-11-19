MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State will square off in a top-10 showdown for the first time since 2011, when the No. 8 Bobcats host the No. 3 Grizzlies at noon Saturday in Bozeman.
That year, the seventh-ranked Griz stunned the top-ranked Cats, 36-10, on a sunny, 9-degree day in front of a record crowd of 20,247 on Nov. 19, 2011, in Bozeman. The victory snapped Montana State’s nine-game win streak and knocked it down from No. 1, a ranking it held for just one week.
In that 2011 game, Montana’s high-flying offense, under head coach Robin Pflugrad, instead ran for 309 yards against a Montana State team that led the Big Sky in rush defense. Running back Peter Nguyen piled up a game-high 123 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Dan Moore ran for a career-best 116 yards and one score behind the offensive line.
“When they pulled, they pulled fast,” Moore was quoted as saying at the time. “And the holes opened up. They finished blocks downfield and got to the second level, and we just had to make the safety miss. And I think we did that today.”
Griz quarterback Jordan Johnson completed just 15 of 31 passes for 164 yards, 79 of which came on a touchdown pass to Jabin Sambrano, which was nearly intercepted by safety Joel Fuller, two plays after the Cats cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 12-7. He also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Kavario Middleton on fourth-and-goal earlier in the game.
“In the end it comes down to blocking and tackling and executing the plays,” former Montana State Rob Ash said at the time. “Montana did a better job of that today.”
Montana held Cats quarterback DeNarius McGhee to 16-of-33 passing for 171 yards and one touchdown, and 29 rushing yards on eight carries. He was sacked three times and called for intentional grounding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety, when Trumaine Johnson pressured him on a corner blitz.
“They did a great job,” McGhee, currently Montana State’s running backs coach, said of Montana at the time. “We didn’t execute. I did a horrible job today. When we don’t execute that’s what happens. I just didn’t make the throws, plain and simple.”
The win allowed Montana to share the Big Sky title, its 13th in 14 seasons. The victory and the title were later vacated due to NCAA violations.
The Griz will try to clinch at least a share of their first conference title since 2009 with a win Saturday.
100 years ago
Montana and Montana State played to a 6-6 tie 100 years ago on Nov. 15, 1919, in Bozeman in wet weather conditions that The Daily Missoulian called “almost unprecedented in the history of State University football.” It was just one of five ties in the history of the series.
Montana scored first, on a 71-yard by Harry Adams in the second quarter, breaking two tackle attempts in the secondary and outrunning Montana State captain Homer Taylor. On offense, Taylor answered with a touchdown run in the third quarter on a drive that included four of Montana State’s six first downs in the game. Both teams missed their extra point attempt.
Montana State had a chance to win in the final minute with the ball on the 1-yard line. Taylor ran up the middle, but Montana captain George “Gussie” Scherck, a Missoula native, tackled him for a loss to make the goal-line stand.
Montana gained 163.5 yards to Montana State’s 94. Each team had six first downs. Neither team completed a pass in the “sea of mud,” with UM going 0 for 2 and MSU 0 for 7.
Montana State’s blue jerseys and Montana’s gray jerseys “became black with mud” in the first minute of the game, according to the game recap, which also noted that there were “pools of water inches deep” spread across the field and that “the players would wash their hands and faces in those dirty puddles” when time allowed.
Brawl for the decade
Montana State has won five of the nine games against Montana in the 2010s (five of eight if Montana's 2011 vacated win is excluded). The Cats have officially secured the edge this decade going 5-3 against Montana, but some will say the decade is a 5-5 wash if Montana wins this weekend, so a Cats win will render any such argument invalid.
Home-field advantage hasn’t meant much this decade. Montana is 3-1 on the road (2-1 because its 2011 win in Bozeman was vacated) while Montana State is 4-1 on the road.
Montana earned the edge in three consecutive decades, going 6-4 in the 1980s, 10-0 in the 1990s and 7-3 in the 2000s. Montana State last won the decade in the 1970s, going 7-3, the same record it posted in the 1960s.
The Griz hold a 9-3 edge in the 12 completed decades so far since the series started in the 1890s.
All-time series history
Montana leads the all-time series, 72-40-5 (although that doesn't count the 2011 vacated game).
The series has been considerably closer since both teams joined the Big Sky as inaugural members in 1963. Montana holds a 31-25 edge since then.
Montana’s 16-game win streak from 1986-2001, known simply as "The Streak," has skewed the all-time and recent history. The Griz hold a 9-8 advantage since their streak came to an end in 2002; it's tied 8-8 if the 2011 vacated game is excluded.
Montana State is trying to win its fourth consecutive game in the series for the first time since 1977, which capped a streak of six straight wins for the Bobcats over Montana.
