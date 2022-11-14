MISSOULA – It was 1982, the year that Marty Mornhinweg, former Montana quarterback and longtime NFL coach, was leading his team to the Big Sky title.
The Griz were hosting the annual Brawl of the Wild against Montana State at the old Dornblaser Field, backed up against their own end zone on one particular drive. In a standing-room only crowd, there were fans standing along the back of the end zone, barricaded only by a rope.
Mornhinweg was coming from the sideline to deliver the play-call to the huddle. As he circled around to join the offense, he passed close by the rope blocking off the spectators. Before he even had time to react, an unruly Bobcat fan climbed over the rope.
“I saw an older lady step over the cord with a Big Gulp-sized drink and just splashed me with it,” Mornhinweg reflected. “I knew that Big Gulp-sized drink had a little Jack Daniels Tennessee Whisky in it because I smelled like whisky for the rest of the game.”
To his benefit, the Griz signal-caller was wielding a towel and used it to quickly clean himself up. On the ensuing play, they went play-action and he connected with running back Greg Iseman in the flat for some yardage. They went back to play-action on the next snap, and Mornhinweg went inside to tight end Brian Salonen for more yards. They had officially escaped the end zone with the fans.
The Griz went on to win 45-14, but that memory from Mornhinweg encapsulates the passion, intensity and sometimes, disdain, between the two programs.
“I’ve got a lot of stories, but they are too long for an article,” Mornhinweg joked.
In Montana, where college football is king, there’s a clear distinction that oftentimes is the first topic of conversation between people meeting for the first time. Do you cheer for the Griz or the Bobcats? There’s a line, and everybody is on a side.
“Families are sort of raised on one side of the fence or the other, for the most part,” Mornhinweg said. “High school teammates against high school teammates, it runs deep. Like I said, a lot of families are raised on Montana versus Montana State.”
Sometimes, there’s even brothers playing against one another. With both programs vying to land the top recruits in their own state, the matchup gets added juice whenever there’s a personal connection.
During Mornhinweg’s time, that was the case. A pair of brothers from Butte were divided by the meanest of rivalries.
“The Timberman brothers,” Mornhinweg said. “One was playing running back for the Cats and one was playing safety for us (Scott).”
In a state with no pro sports and just two Division I schools that hyper-locally recruit, there’s no matchup in the country as unique as Cat-Griz.
For that reason, everything that has happened in the season for either team up to that point is irrelevant. Cat-Griz takes on a season of its own. When it’s emotionally-charged, “records can be thrown out the window.”
Take it from someone who has been on the field to experience it. Someone who has had to remove the emotion from his body in order to have success in such a game.
“The quarterbacks, the defensive quarterbacks and the coaches, at least the play-callers, they’ve got to back out of the emotions just a little bit,” Mornhinweg said. “So that they can keep their focus. All those big games and this is one of those big, big games you have to be able to do that … certainly play with passion, but back out of the emotion so you can keep your focus.”
Everyone else brings the emotion at an unprecedented volume. Sometimes they wear themselves out early. It’s one of those games with so much at stake that it can be hard to control yourself.
“For fans and players, don’t peak too soon. Sometimes fans and players leave the game on the practice field so to speak by Friday,” Mornhinweg said. “There’s going to be a lot of juice in the state and I’m sure some wagers, a few cows for a couple of acres or something like this … the rivalry is one of the greatest in the country.”
Those feelings are something that stick with you for life once you’ve pledged an allegiance.
In fact, that’s why Mornhinweg is back around the program. This is his first year as the color commentator for the Grizzlies football team with the local Missoula TV network, KPAX.
He’d spent the last couple of decades and then some in the NFL, coaching for six different teams, including a head coaching gig with the Lions. But all roads led him home.
“I’ve had a blast with the broadcasting gig,” Mornhinweg said. “I’ve never done it before. I’ve done radio and many interviews, podcasts, so I just mentally said, ‘Look it, I’m going to talk about what I see and I’m going to turn it loose and let ‘em stop me and they haven’t stopped me yet.”
It originally took some convincing from his wife, Lindsay. Taking a pause from the NFL, Marty was finally going to have some spare time, and he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to give that up right away.
“It’s just three months out of the year,” Marty said Lindsay told him.
And now, he’ll get to be back in the rivalry this year, just in a different capacity. One where he’s supposed to a little more unbiased as a member of the media; easier said than done.
“Come on, are you kidding me?” Mornhinweg laughed when asked if he’ll still be rooting for the Griz or taking a backseat in the rivalry. “We just talked about the line drawn in the sand. There is no question. My family and I, that’s where our loyalties lay. It’s on the left side of the Rockies.”
“They want us to be down the middle when broadcasting, and I have to try pretty hard to do that, but in this game (Brawl of the Wild), it may not happen.”
Considering his history with the yearly classic, and how he’s been treated in the past, it’s hard to not let the maroon and silver loyalty show.
“It’s more than a strong, healthy rivalry,” Mornhinweg said. “For a select few, it crosses the line of civility.”
Nonetheless, Mornhinweg is excited to be back around for the Brawl of the Wild. At the time of the interview, it was too early for him to make an educated prediction about the game, but he said what he felt in his gut.
“I always predict the Griz in a blowout,” Mornhinweg said. “That’s just the way my mind works. Period.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.