MISSOULA — Montana has been slowed by injuries throughout the season in all three phases of the game, but the Griz have still turned in an 8-2 record heading into the final regular-season game against Montana State at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are the key players to watch for UM this week in the 120th Brawl of the Wild.
Quarterback: Cam Humphrey, No. 2
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound senior from Issaquah, Washington, returned from a seemingly serious injury in less than a month to give the Griz an experience boost at quarterback. Humphrey is completing 63.1% of his passes, is averaging 188.7 passing yards per game and has 12 TD passes compared to five INTs. He’s averaging 18 rush yards per game. Humphrey has started the past two games after he started the first four games of the year before he hurt his right ankle Oct. 2, launching redshirt freshman and Bozeman grad Kris Brown into the starting role for four games.
Running back: Xavier Harris, No. 13
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound true freshman running back from Oxnard, California, has been the most productive player at an injury-depleted position that has seen true freshmen Isiah Childs and Junior Bergen get significant reps. Harris, who came back from his own injury two games ago after missing three of the first eight games, leads the Griz with 68.7 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per rush to go with one score on the ground. He’s rushed 100 times for 481 yards, both of which are the most on the Grizzlies. Harris has also caught eight passes for 39 yards.
Wide receiver/TE: Sammy Akem, No. 18
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is one of the greatest receivers in UM history, being one of only three players to be ranked in the top seven in career receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns. Akem is second in school history with 27 touchdown grabs, fifth with 183 receptions and seventh in 2,546 receiving yards. He leads the Griz with five TD catches this season while snagging 41 passes for 524 yards. Akem is averaging 62.3 receiving yards over the past four games, increasing his season average to 52.4 yards through 10 games.
Offensive line: Conlan Beaver, No. 78
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is the most experienced player on the offense while holding down the left tackle position. Beaver has played in 46 games since his redshirt freshman season in 2017 and started in 35 games since 2018. He and left guard Hunter Mayginnes are the only two on the line to start all 10 games at the same spot. Behind the line, UM is averaging 236.2 passing yards per game, fourth in the Big Sky, and 139.6 rushing yards per game, eighth in the league. The Griz have given up 23 sacks, the ninth most in the conference.
Defensive line: Alex Gubner, No. 99
The 6-foot-3, 294-pound defensive tackle from West Hills, California, has been unblockable at times this season in the middle of the defensive line. Gubner is fourth on UM with 7.5 tackles for loss, behind a trio of linebackers, as he’s collected 4.5 of those in the past three games. This is Gubner’s first season playing on the interior of the line after he was at defensive end in 2019, when he intercepted four passes. He’s wrapped up 29 tackles, one sack, one QB hurry and one forced fumble. Gubner has rotated with junior Eli Alford, but Alford has been injured recently.
Linebacker: Pat O’Connell, No. 58
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior linebacker from Kalispell, Montana, broke out so much that he made the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS defensive player of the year. O’Connell has been a disruptive force in the backfield, ranking fifth in the FCS with 1.15 sacks per game and eighth with 1.8 tackles for loss per game to go with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. O’Connell walked on at UM after beginning his career at Division II University of Mary. His 18 sacks are the 11th most in UM history, while his 27.5 TFLs are 16th.
Safety/CB: Justin Ford, No. 21
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior cornerback from Concord, North Carolina, has been a revelation in his first season at UM. Ford has intercepted a pass in eight consecutive games, tying the FCS record set by Morgan State’s Jamar Williams from 1998-2001. He also has 31 tackles, two TFLs, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Ford had 20 Division I offers coming out of Golden West College and chose Louisville over Auburn, Utah, Colorado and others. He didn’t play at Louisville because of a reported injury and transferred to the Grizzlies in the fall of 2020.
Special teams: Malik Flowers, No. 19
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Fontana, California, is one of the best kick returners in FCS history. Flowers has run back five kickoffs for scores, a school record, and is two behind Weber State’s Rashid Shaheed, who holds the Big Sky and FCS records at seven. He’s had just one kick return in his past five games as teams kicked away from him after he returned two kickoffs for scores in the first four games. Flowers did line up at kick returner last week after not playing at Northern Colorado in the prior week. He still leads the FCS with 36.2 yards per kickoff return.
