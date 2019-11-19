Kevin Kassis came to Montana State four years ago from El Dorado, California, without much perspective on the Bobcats’ longstanding rivalry with Montana.
But what he didn’t know then he certainly does now.
Kassis, his team’s leading receiver, is part of a senior class that can do something that hasn’t been done by a Bobcat team in more than 40 years — win a fourth consecutive game against the Grizzlies.
In Kassis’ true freshman season, quarterback Chris Murray led a rushing attack that produced 368 yards in a 24-17 victory in Missoula. The following year, Murray and then-freshman Troy Andersen helped produce 322 rushing yards in a 31-23 win.
But last season was the topper for Kassis, as the Bobcats erased a 22-point first-half deficit and held on to win 29-25 as the defense forced a fumble on the goal line with 14 seconds left.
“Looking back to last year, coming back from (three) touchdowns and a big goal-line stop, it doesn’t seem real because it’s almost a like a movie,” said Kassis, who has 48 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this year.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Great memories. I don’t think I’ve had huge games in those things, but it doesn’t matter. We’re just so focused on the team and getting the win. They’ve just been a ton of fun.”
To do it again would set a precedent that hasn’t been achieved since 1977, when Montana State won its sixth game in a row over Montana.
Kassis and fellow seniors like left tackle Mitch Brott, defensive tackle Derek Marks, linebacker Josh Hill and safety Brayden Konkol hope to hang up their cleats having never lost to the Grizzlies.
“It’d be historic for us to do that. We’re excited for this opportunity,” Kassis said.
“But you can’t let emotions get the best of you. When you start to think about that stuff you lose perspective on what’s important and the things you need to do to execute to get it done. We’re trying to maintain our poise and get out there on Saturday and execute and perform.”
‘Sour taste’
Montana’s seniors have all the motivation they need heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Those seniors who redshirted in 2015 are trying to avoid going 0-4 against Montana State in their careers.
The last time that happened was 1977, when Montana State won its sixth game in a row in the series.
There are three Montana natives among the Griz group of seniors trying to earn the recently elusive win: tight end Colin Bingham from Missoula, safety Josh Sandry from Bigfork and defensive tackle Jesse Sims from Stevensville.
Bingham knew about all the rivalry growing up in town as the son of Grizzly Hall of Famer Guy Bingham. Playing in the game has a different feel and meaning.
“It’s the most anticipated game of the year for most of the fans,” Bingham said. “I’m really looking forward to that game. There’s definitely a sour taste in my mouth from last year. It’s a high-intensity game. It’s always fun. There’s a lot of passion when you go out there. It’s what playing football in November is about.”
Montana senior center Cy Sirmon knew about the rivalry because his uncle played for the Griz, but he understood the game on a different level when he got to participate.
“It’s just a passionate game,” Sirmon said. “You got emotions flying. Everybody in the state cares so much about it. It’s a big game. It’s a big deal to a lot of people in Montana.”
Griz senior left guard Angel Villanueva didn’t know about the rivalry coming to Montana from southern California. He’s one of seven Griz seniors who are slated to play in the game for the fourth time in their career this Saturday; only Jerry Louie-McGee and Justin Calhoun are projected four-time starters.
“I didn’t really understand how big the rivalry was until I played in my first game,” Villanueva said. “Then I really understood why it is the most important thing around here. That is the meaning: It’s the most important thing. I think about it all the time. I’m excited to get that final opportunity.”
Charging Choate
Montana State coach Jeff Choate could be just the second coach in Cats history to start his career 4-0 or better against Montana. Jim Sweeney went 5-0 from 1963-67.
Montana State won in 1968 under Tom Parac for a six-game winning streak, which remains its longest stretch of wins. The Cats also won six a row from 1972-77 under Sonny Holland, who lost his first game to UM in 1971, and won six straight from 1899-1903 under four coaches.
Dave Arnold won his first three games against Montana from 1983-85 but lost in 1986. That loss started The Streak, Montana’s string of 16 consecutive victories that lasted until a 2002 defeat.
Generations of Griz
Montana had class after class going undefeated against Montana State in their careers during the 16-game winning streak from 1986-2001.
Former Griz coach Mick Dennehy was involved in nine of those, as the head coach from 1996-1999 and as the offensive coordinator from 1991-95.
“If you were to ask every one of those kids what being at the University of Montana meant to them and what’s the first thing that comes to their mind football-wise, they’d probably say never losing to the Bobcats,” Dennehy said. “That was a source of pride.”
Former Griz safety Vince Huntsberger, inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame last week, also went undefeated against the Cats. He expects this year’s seniors to be ready to avoid going 0-4.
“The seniors are going to be very focused,” Huntsberger said. “They’re going to make sure that the underclassmen are very prepared and ready to go and that they know how important it is to them to get a win against the Bobcats in their careers. That’s going to be motivation in and of itself. I think from the coaching staff, it’s one of those weeks where you don’t have to think of lots of fancy ways to get the kids pumped up and get them motivated and get them ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.