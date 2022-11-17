The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday at noon. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have spent the past five weeks ranked third. The Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) were ranked as high as second in the polls this season but are 13th this week.
We asked 406mtsports.com beat writers Victor Flores (Montana State Bobcats) and Lucas Semb (Montana Grizzlies) for their insights into each program leading up to the game.
Q: What is at stake in the outcome of this game for each program?
Lucas: The simplest answer to this one is bragging rights. It’s a bitter rivalry with fan bases that get extremely personal, and having the taste of a loss in your mouth for an entire year is something neither side wants to deal with. But on a grander scale, what’s really at stake for the Griz is up for debate. Some, like head coach Bobby Hauck himself, believe their seventh win over Eastern Washington secured them a playoff spot. However, FCS bracketologists have mixed feelings regarding that sentiment. There’s a lot of bubble teams this year up for consideration. Ultimately, a win without a doubt lands Montana a spot in the field of 24, so a playoff spot is up for grabs.
Victor: Just like last year, MSU can win at least a share of the Big Sky title and get a top-three FCS playoff seed if it wins the Brawl. The Cats will probably get a seed (which includes a first-round bye) win or lose, but only a win guarantees one. A top-three seed would also increase their odds of returning to the national title game, considering they wouldn’t have to travel until the semifinals at the earliest. Lifting the Great Divide Trophy means as much to MSU as anything other than a national championship or semifinal win. It might even be the No. 1 goal for some members of the team. Head coach Brent Vigen hasn’t won this game, nor have some of his coaches and many of his players. They know how much the Brawl can affect their jobs, legacies and fulfillment.
Q: This game has high stakes already, but with ESPN’s College GameDay coming to town, the noise around this game has ratcheted up even higher. How is each team navigating the noise?
Lucas: Montana just won’t even discuss it. At Monday’s press conference, the only day of media availability in Missoula on Brawl of the Wild week, Hauck deflected questions about Game Day. He actually said, “That’s for you all. We have a game to play.” But that’s not unique to rivalry week. That’s pretty much how he leads his team week in and week out. He’s very reluctant to answer questions about anything external to his team, sometimes even including the opponent that coming week.
Victor: Vigen and his senior captains said some versions of the following things: it’s exciting, it's good exposure for the school/program and they won’t let it distract them from the game. Vigen experienced a GameDay in 2013 when he coached at North Dakota State, and he didn’t remember too many things added to the Bison’s plates beyond a handful of interviews and a trip to the set, so he’s not too worried about the show getting in the way of Cat-Griz preparation.
Q: Given each team's strengths this season, has there been a particular point of emphasis as they prepare to face each other?
Lucas: Definitely. This is looking like a strength-on-strength matchup and whoever’s strength gets the edge will come out victorious. Those two strengths are Montana’s run defense versus Montana State’s run offense. The Bobcats have rushed for 3,166 yards this season, good for more than 316 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Griz have held opponents to under 100 yards a game at roughly 97. The question will be, can MSU QB Tommy Mellott continue to rip off enormous runs, or will the stud linebacking trio of Patrick O’Connell, Marcus Welnel and Braxton Hill be able to slow him down?
Victor: MSU is well aware of UM’s defense, for the reasons Lucas mentioned and because the Griz shut the Cats down last year. UM not only has the Big Sky’s best run defense, it has an excellent secondary that could limit MSU’s desire for a balanced attack. Then again, the Cats have shown they can be successful without a potent passing attack, so they’ll almost certainly lean on their elite, versatile rushing attack and challenge UM to stop it. MSU wants to continue its turnover-forcing ways and stop giving up big plays on defense, and it will try to win the special teams battle. Both teams have game-changing kick and punt returners.
Q: Who or what are you keeping an eye on that you think will make the difference Saturday?
Lucas: The main thing for the Griz, which they’ve struggled with all season it seems, will be the health of starting quarterback Lucas Johnson. He went down with an injury versus Eastern Washington on Saturday, grabbing at his hamstring while trainers tended to him. Eventually he ran off on his own power. However, he came out of the locker room on crutches for the second half. Whether that was a cinematic stunt facilitated by Hauck or not, we’ll never know. He’s been known to keep the opposition off-kilter regarding his players’ status. But if Johnson is healthy, they are capable of beating anyone.
Victor: A handful of MSU’s starters are questionable for Saturday: running backs Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner, defensive end Brody Grebe and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa. The Cats have enough depth to overcome those absences, but playing without any of them could make a difference. So could backup quarterback Sean Chambers, who is set to return from an injury that forced him to miss the last three games.
Q: As two people who didn’t grow up with this rivalry, what has been your favorite thing about this week?
Lucas: It’s just great to see how much people care. It’s a real, true, nasty rivalry. It’s not one of these softer versions of a rivalry in 2022 where the fans get along and the outcome isn’t that important. It’s do or die, it’s everything that anyone talks about. Friends stop talking to friends during this week. Restaurants and stores change their signs out front to pledge their allegiance to their hometown team. Everybody is tapped in and you’re strictly on one side or the other; no in-between.
Victor: The GameDay element has added a huge jolt of energy. Some of the discourse surrounding it has been irritating, but overall, I’ve enjoyed covering and preparing for it. This is also the first Brawl in Bozeman since I became the MSU beat writer, so I’m excited to see how the Cat-Griz experience at Bobcat Stadium compares to Washington-Grizzly.
