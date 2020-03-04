MISSOULA — To say it is a big final week of the regular season for the Montana men's basketball team is probably an understatement.
It has been 47 years since a Big Sky Conference team has won three straight regular season titles, with the last being Weber State, which won six-straight between 1967-73. Gonzaga and Boise State were still in the conference when that feat was last matched.
History was not exactly on the minds of the Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon at practice ahead of Thursday’s game against Northern Colorado, or at least what happened five decades ago. For the team, it’s pretty simple: win both games and get the No. 1 seed next week in the Big Sky Tournament at Boise, Idaho.
The regular season title is important, to be sure, as it guarantees a National Invitational Tournament (NIT) berth. But the NCAA tournament has always been the real prize at stake.
“It’s a rare opportunity for most programs, so if you get the chance to do it, it’s always going to be memorable,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said of the chase for the regular-season title. “I’d love for that for our seniors to have an opportunity to do that in their last home stretch. But at the same time I’d prefer they cut nets in Boise if I had to pick.”
So how can the Big Sky regular season title be won? For starters, it can only be won by Montana (18-11, 14-4 Big Sky), Eastern Washington (21-8, 14-4) or Northern Colorado (20-9, 13-5). The simplest scenario is for Montana to beat the Bears on Thursday and Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10) on Saturday.
The Grizzlies are the only team in the conference that can control its own destiny as it swept the Eagles and would have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge should the both finish tied with one another in league play.
“We have a chance to win the conference at home and it gives us quite a bit of an advantage, so, I think we’re just going to capitalize on it,” Montana guard Timmy Falls said.
If the Grizzlies beat the Bears and Eastern falls to the Bengals, Montana can lock up the conference and the all-important No. 1 overall league seed before senior night. Losing, however, makes things far murkier for Montana.
Eastern, currently on a five-game win streak, finishes the season at home and has a strong chance take each of its last two games. If the Grizzlies falter in either of their final two games and Eastern wins out, the Eagles will win the conference. Should the Grizzlies lose both, Eastern splits and Northern Colorado wins out, the Eagles will win the conference by virtue of a season sweep over the Bears.
The last scenario would be if Montana, Eastern and Northern Colorado tie. That would mean each team going 1-1, with the Bears beating the Grizzlies. According to the Big Sky official tiebreaker, the first with three or more tied teams is head-to-head record among all the tied teams.
Incredibly, if all three teams tied, another tiebreaker would be used — performance against conference teams in descending order of finish starting with the No. 1 seed — because each team’s head-to-head record among the tied teams is 2-2.
This means the tiebreaker would move down the standings to the fourth, fifth, etc. placed team until the tie between the three teams can be broken.
Complicated for sure, but a win on Thursday would make things a bit easier for Montana. The Grizzlies did not play well in the games earlier this season against the Thunderbirds and the Bears and seem to have these two games circled for other reasons than winning the conference.
“I don’t feel like we were happy with the last two times we played these two teams. I felt like we have a chip on our shoulder for these two games,” senior Montana swingman Sayeed Pridgett said. “Obviously UNC beat us and against Southern Utah, we feel like we could have went out there with a better win. I feel like this game, it’ll be a special weekend and a special week because we owe these guys.”
The Bears bring in a tough group, led by Big Sky Most Valuable Player candidate Jonah Radebaugh, who is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior has nearly had a triple double several times this season and has been critical in a strong season for the Bears.
Add in sharpshooters Bodie Hume and Trent Harris and Northern Colorado is a truly dangerous team, more so due to the fact they are still playing for seeding and a regular season title.
Then again, so are the Grizzlies, though their goals are even higher.
“If we get to a point where we can actually close the deal, it becomes important more so, but don’t want to lose sight of the fact that there’s still another season after these two games,” DeCuire said. “Whether we win these two or we don’t, we still need to be prepared to perform in Boise.”
