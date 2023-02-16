Idaho State 1986 (copy)

Griz quarterback Brent Pease led a fourth-quarter comeback in Montana's 38-31 victory over Idaho State on Oct. 18, 1986 -- the first ever game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. He'll once again gave the reins of the offense, over 35 years later, as the team's offensive coordinator.

 KURT WILSON, MISSOULIAN

MISSOULA — Montana alum and 27-year coaching veteran Brent Pease has been promoted to offensive coordinator, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Thursday. Pease's promotion is one of several shifting responsibilities among the Grizzly offensive staff.

Pease, who helped lead Montana to the national championship game and two Big Sky titles as UM's offensive coordinator from 1996 to 1998, now reassumes control of the Grizzly offense and also returns to coaching the quarterbacks.

Brent Pease mug

Pease

Tags

Load comments