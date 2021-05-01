CORVALLIS, Ore. — Competing in the highly competitive Oregon State University High Performance meet, featuring athletes from more than 50 schools across the western United States, Montana held its own and then some on Friday.
Overall, seven of Montana's 11 athletes recorded personal bests on the first day of the meet.
Senior Brent Yeakey stole the show by not only winning the men's discus (180-9), but setting a school record. His best throw topped Brandon Forson's 2013 record of 177-9. Yeakey now owns Montana records for the outdoor discus, outdoor shot put and indoor shot put.
The throw moved him into third place in the Big Sky this season with a PR of more than 8 feet. He beat out competitors from across the country, including several from Oregon and the current Big Sky leader in the discus. The throw ranks 27th in the NCAA West Region and is within NCAA Regionals qualifying standards.
Montana went 1-2 in the men's discus, a field that featured 22 throwers, with freshman Matt Ward finishing second with a PR of nearly 7 feet (175-6). The throw ranks fourth in the Big Sky this season. He also was within a foot of a PR in the men's hammer, placing fifth, with a top mark of 184-11.
Sophomore Jansen Ziola will be competing in six events this weekend, in preparation for the heptathlon at the Big Sky Championships later this month. She is also one of the league's top long jumpers, though, and it showed on Friday.
Ziola finished second in the women's long jump (18-11.75) and sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.14). She ranks second in the Big Sky in the long jump. Ziola's time in the 400-meter hurdles was a PR and ranks seventh in the Big Sky this season.
Teammate Holly Sudol, a freshman, also PR'd in the women's 400-meter hurdles, finishing seventh with a time of 1:03.55, which would rank ninth in the Big Sky this season. Sophomore Quincy Fast PR'd in the men's 1,500 meters (3:49.15), as did freshman Beatrix Frissell in the women's 5,000 meters (17:08.39) and freshman Morgan Radtke in the women's 200 meters (26.53).
On the women's side, junior Tanessa Morris finished fourth in the hammer with a respectable throw of 190-11, within 28 inches of her personal best, which leads the Big Sky Conference this season. Senior Holly Houston placed fourth in the discus (149-11). Sophomore Peterson Bohannon placed fourth in the men's long jump, coming close to a PR with a top jump of 22-11.75.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.