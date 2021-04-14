MISSOULA — Listening to the enthusiasm in Brian Holsinger's voice Wednesday morning, you couldn't help but feel like Montana found the right man to lead its women's basketball team.
It's only a feeling right now, mind you. Nothing more. Whether that feeling translates into wins, no one knows for certain.
The cold, hard truth is that Holsinger has never served as a head coach on the NCAA Division I level. There's an awful lot of veteran skippers in the Big Sky Conference that aren't going to show him any mercy next winter.
But for today, the future looks bright. If fans were hoping for someone with a reverence for Lady Griz history — he has already had a heartfelt conversation with Robin Selvig and plans to seek his advice — and a genuine understanding of what it takes to be a successful recruiter, then it's hard to imagine someone more qualified.
So impressed was athletic director Kent Haslam with Holsinger that he offered him a four-year contract. Considering even Selvig worked on one-year-contracts, that's what you'd call a leap of faith.
"There's always a little nervousness when you hire a power-5 assistant that gets used to a certain way of operating," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said of Holsinger, who has served as an assistant at Oregon State the past five seasons. "... But what I really liked about Brian is he has been at a variety of different levels, Montana Tech being one of those.
"I believe strongly that winners breed winners. He has proven that. Brian was overly-prepared almost for the interview. He knew our players, watched film, knew immediately what he wanted to do and his energy was infectious."
Holsinger is putting together his staff this week and said Wednesday he would be talking to former UM assistant coach Jordan Sullivan that afternoon. The jury is out on whether he will ask Sullivan, Selvig's niece and a former standout Lady Griz player, or any of the other three coaches from last season's staff to be on his 2021-22 staff.
Once that task is completed, Holsinger will focus on his full cupboard of players. It's an interesting predicament because the current roster has had trouble matching up against Big Sky powerhouses like Idaho State, Idaho and Montana State.
How long does Holsinger stay with a collective group that just doesn't seem to measure up athletically to, for example, the Bobcats? Given Holsinger's experience as a recruiter and nose for talent, changes at the bottom of the roster (2020-21 reserves) may be right around the corner.
"I'm a recruiter. Every year I was in the Pac-12 I was the recruiting coordinator for the program, every year," Holsinger told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "It's what I do.
"I need to get a staff in place that understands what the expectation is there. I have connections all over the country because of the success we've been fortunate to have at all the places I've been, including southern California."
You get the feeling no stone will go unturned.
"If you look at the roster at Oregon State and even Washington State, you'll see it sprinkled with international players for sure," said Holsinger, who served as an assistant coach at Wazzu from 2007-2015. "I spent a lot of time in Australia, a lot of time in Europe. Especially at Washington State international recruiting is very important.
"Right now we have a full roster, so it's determining who wants to be a part of this, who doesn't. Then seeing what we have and moving on from there. That will be my first order of business. There's talent all over the world and we'll get the best possible talent. Missoula is a fantastic place. Who doesn't want to play in front of thousands of people?"
Don't get the wrong idea. Holsinger is sensitive to the fact Lady Griz fans like to see Treasure State players. It's just that he's not going to let that stand in the way of building a winner or use it as a way to cut corners and take the easy way out when it comes to hitting the recruiting trail.
"We have to build this program in a way that's going to get the best players here to win championships," Holsinger said. "I know what that is. I've done it.
"We are going to focus for sure on the best players in Montana without a doubt. I'd love to establish a place where it's, 'Oh, Brian called and we're going there.' But we also have to go out and get players from other places."
