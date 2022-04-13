MISSOULA — When Dischon and Dorell Thomas told their mom they each committed to play for the Montana men's basketball team, she was at a loss for words.
She no longer has to bounce between different teams, getting both of her sons in one place for the first time in a long while.
When the news got to their dad Howard, who coached the guys in high school and throughout their childhood at Arizona-based prep schools Hillcrest Prep first and later Skyline Prep where he currently coaches, he was very happy. He coached the brothers the last time they shared the hardwood in an organized game at Hillcrest Prep, and is looking forward to the day it happens at the college level.
"It's a super exciting time," Howard said. "As a parent, it's just like, 'OK. I did something right. They like each other.' Ya know? I had to have done something right. ... Again, it's just one of those situations as a family, you just realize how tight knit they are and you're just happy about it and you hope they keep that relationship going forward."
After having coached both of his kids, who moved to Arizona from Durham, North Carolina before Dischon hit high school, for many years, something he admitted he never really wanted to do but it just worked out that way when he got to Hillcrest, he is excited to be moving on from splitting his roles as coach and dad — to just be the dad for his sons.
"Yes, absolutely," Howard said. "People would think it's the pressure of them getting a college scholarship. Like, 'Oh, your kids going to college' but that wasn't the pressure that was relieved for me. It was really, whole, 100% that I don't want to have to coach them anymore. I can go back to just being dad. You know, give them little tidbits here and there about the game and what we see on film. But not having to be dad, coach, trainer, ya know, everything — chauffeur — not having to do all of that stuff, I can just go back to being a dad."
Dischon, who announced his commitment to Montana on Sunday — five days after his younger brother Dorell made his commitment out of high school public — called it a blessing to have the chance to play with his brother. Dorell called it amazing when he and Dischon first put on the white UM jerseys on their visit.
"One, I'm blessed because not a lot of people get to play with their brother or even be on the same team in college," Dischon said Wednesday. "So, being able to be at the same school, to see each other on campus and interact with each other, is crazy."
"The feeling was amazing to be reunited with my brother once again and play at a college level," Dorell said Wednesday in a separate phone interview. "I haven’t seen a lot of people do that at the Division-I level. It is amazing that we get a chance to do that."
Both Dischon and Dorell had interest from numerous high majors. Some were interested in both and some just Dischon as a highly touted transfer. But, instead of taking an offer that would give Dorell less chance to play, Dischon decided after seeing what Dorell did. It helped for Dischon and Howard that they had already had a relationship with the Grizzly coaching staff.
Montana offered Dischon back when he was at Hillcrest, so he and Howard already knew one another and had a good relationship with UM head coach Travis DeCuire and associate head coach Chris Cobb, making the decision to choose Montana even easier.
"Having my brother there was the cherry on top," Dischon said.
It happens sometimes in college hoops with famous brother pairings like the Morris (Marcus and Markieff) twins at Kansas, the Plumlees (Mason, Miles and Marshall) at Duke and the Lopez (Brook and Robin) twins at Stanford.
The two are far from the first brother pairs to be Grizzlies at the same time. UM did have a player-manager duo (Hunter and Anderson Clarke), Scott and Craig Zanon went through the program at differing times, Ben and Steve DeMers appeared to have played at the same time and likely shared the court together, and of course George and Oscar Dahlberg way back in the 1920s.
With Dorell coming in as a true freshman and Dischon bringing with him two years of college eligibility left, the most likely time for the two to get game action together would be the 2023-24 season. But who knows? The two could get to run together next season.
Roster notes
Both Dischon and Dorell are on scholarship, and their additions push Montana's roster to 15, which for now is: Brandon Whitney, Lonnell Martin Jr., Josh Vazquez, Johnny Braggs, Josh Bannan, Mack Anderson, Derrick Carter-Hollinger, John Solomon, Trey Lawrence, Rhett Reynolds, Jaxon Nap, Isaiah Kerr and Caden Batemam.
The team lost Robby Beasley III, Kyle Owens, Cameron Parker, Freddy Brown III, Scott Blakney and Jack Wetzel to either the transfer portal or graduation.
Teams generally have 14 to 16 players on the roster (13 can be suited up on game days) and the team is allowed 13 full scholarships.
